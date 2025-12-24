Apple TV ’s Pluribus arrived in November 2025 with a lot of secrecy, and for good reason: The series is about an alien invasion that converts a majority of the world’s population into a “hive mind.” Rhea Seehorn stars as Carol Sturka, a reticent romance novelist who survives “the Joining.” In what is essentially a one-woman show, season 1 begins at the time of the life-altering event as Carol comes to understand what the hive mind wants, tracking her bouts of loneliness and desire for human connection along the way.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan is the brains behind the must-watch series , which is a thinly veiled metaphor for society’s adherence to uniformity . By the end of season 1, it’s clear that the show has a lot more to say and explore, and is only just getting started. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about Pluribus season 2.

Pluribus was initially ordered for two seasons. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Is 'Pluribus' renewed for season 2?

Yes, Pluribus will return to Apple TV for a second season. The streamer greenlit the Vince Gilligan project with a two-season straight-to-series order, meaning that Gilligan skipped the traditional pilot development phase as Apple committed to producing two entire seasons from the beginning.

Carol (Rhea Seehorn) and Zosia (Karolina Wydra) on a hike in season 1. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

When would 'Pluribus' season 2 come out?

The first season of Pluribus experienced delays related to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, with filming beginning in February 2024. Given the substantial VFX utilized on the show, the series did not premiere until November 2025, which is a pretty long production timeline for TV. Rumors online suspect that season 2 filming will begin in the spring of 2026, so we may not get Pluribus season 2 until late 2027.

It's possible we may see more of the immune survivors, such as Diabaté (Samba Schutte), in season 2. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Who in the 'Pluribus' cast would return for season 2?

The show is built around Rhea Seehorn, who just earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance on the show, so she is certain to return, along with Karolina Wydra, as Carol’s hive mind companion, Zosia. The first season finale sets up a partnership between Carol and Manousos, two of the handful of immune individuals left on earth, which means Carlos-Manuel Vesga will also return as a major part of season 2.

Earlier in the season, Carol meets a few of the other English-speaking immune survivors, including Koumba Diabaté (Samba Schutte) and Laxmi (Menik Gooneratne). Now that Carol is working with Manousos, we’d expect these other survivors to be recruited for their plot to save the world.

Sadly, Carol’s partner, Helen, died during the alien invasion and has only appeared in limited flashbacks, meaning Miriam Shor would only return for season 2 in a minimal capacity. Season 1 guest stars, such as Jeff Hiller, Karan Soni, and John Cena, are unlikely to return.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We can expect season 2 to focus on Manousos (Carlos Manuel Vesga) and Carol's plans to save the world. (Image credit: Apple TV)

What would 'Pluribus' season 2 be about?

Season 1 ends with Carol’s heartbreaking realization that she can’t ignore reality: Zosia is no longer fully human and, therefore, not a plausible life partner. The notion dawns on her when Zosia tells Carol she has only a month before “they” will use her frozen eggs to harvest stem cells, which would turn her into one of them. Reluctantly, she leaves the paradise she built with Zosia and returns to her Albuquerque home to meet Manousos, who has been trying to uncover the mystery of what happened by studying various radio frequencies to crack a code. Carol arrives with an encased atom bomb and tells him, “You win. We save the world.”

The second season will become a two-hander, as Carol and Manousos take his findings about the radio signal to figure out who’s behind the attack, how to stop it, and if they’re able to reverse its effects. We can assume that saving the world isn’t up to just them—we know there are other immune individuals out there—but seeing how they’re both loners forced to work together, it’s doubtful they’ll let anyone else into their circle quickly.