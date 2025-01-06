Spoilers for all of Selling the City season 1 ahead. On January 3, 2024, Netflix debuted the latest spinoff from the mega-hit Selling franchise. Fans waiting on the returns of Selling Sunset and Selling the O.C. can tune into Selling the City, a new reality TV show following the stylish luxury realty agents on Eleonora Srugo's team at the N.Y.C. headquarters of Douglas Elliman.

This new show's cast came primed for drama in the debut eight-episode season, which featured everything from friend schisms to potential team-member poaching to several name drops of the realtors' famous exes. Now that the series has climbed up Netflix's Top 10, viewers are curious whether it will return to cover the fallout of the season 1 finale's explosive shouting match. Read on for everything we know about a possible Selling the City season 2 so far.

From left: Jordyn, Jade, Gisselle, Taylor, and Abigail in the office on Selling the City. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Has 'Selling the City' been renewed for season 2?

Netflix hasn't revealed whether Selling the City will return for a second season. However, things look promising, as season 1 quickly landed in the front half of the streaming giant's Top 10 list after it premiered.

The streamer has also historically renewed similar shows, from other renditions of the Selling franchise to different New York-set real-estate series. Owning Manhattan, for example, starring Million Dollar Listings alum Ryan Serhant, was renewed for a second season a month after its debut in summer 2024.

When would 'Selling the City' season 2 be released?

Any possible release date depends on when Selling the City is renewed, but we can look at the production timeline on its sister shows for a general idea. For example, after Selling the O.C. debuted in August 2023, the series was renewed for both seasons 2 and 3, which came out in September 2023 and May 2024, respectively. With that in mind, Selling the City fans will likely have to wait at least a year for new episodes.

From left: Steve, Taylor, Gisselle, Eleonora, and Jordyn at a showing. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Which of the cast would return for 'Selling the City' season 2?

There were no major cast shake-ups throughout Selling the City season 1, so most of the cast would likely return for a second season. That includes Eleonora Srugo, Abigail Godfrey, Gisselle Meneses Nunez, Jade Chan, Jordyn Taylor, Justin Tuinstra, Steve Gold, and Taylor Middleton.

However, fans are curious if Eleonora and Jade's friendship survived the blow-up fight in the season 1 finale...and whether Jade will follow through on her threats to sue Netflix. In an interview with Us Weekly, Jade confirmed that she's "not taking legal action," and in fact wanted to "thank the producers for their beautiful way of...showcasing the spiciness that was there in that heated moment."

"They were very respectful in knowing what was right and wrong in regards to [what to include]," Jade added. "Because there was much more to that scene than just the one minute that is shown...That’s really where those comments from me were coming from. Because there were below-the-belt things said from both sides—from Abigail [Godfrey] and myself—that I would never want to be shown across the entire world.”

Eleanora (center) and Jade (right) show an apartment to a client (left). (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

As for the pair's friendship, Jade shared that she and Eleonora will likely "get over" their season-long tiff.

"[Eleonora] is moving through the process of getting over my truth that was told on the show," she told the outlet. "I am okay. There were stabs coming towards me as well but I truly believe that I was completely authentic to myself. And we will get through this. I hold no hard feelings about her revealing things about me and throwing me under the bus. It’s all good. I don’t take personal offense because I’m confident in who I am and my authenticity. We’ll get over it."

Based on Jade's comments, it seems the entire crew will be back for more luxe deals in season 2, should the Netflix hit get the greenlight.