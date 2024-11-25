The Empress, one of the best period pieces on Netflix, is back for a new season of intense palace intrigue, breathtaking gowns, and sexy romance among the Hapsburg royals. The German-language romance series debuted on Netflix in September 2022, introducing fans to the headstrong Empress Elisabeth (a.k.a. "Sisi") of Austria as she fell in love with and wed Emperor Franz Joseph I. The show quickly won acclaim and a passionate fanbase, even taking home the International Emmy for Best Drama. (More importantly, Sisi's wedding dress was immediately considered a contender for the best TV looks of all time.)

After season 1 depicts Elisabeth's struggles to adjust to the harsh standards of life at court, season 2 jumps ahead to the birth of her second child when the royal family's legacy is in danger. Since season 2 recently debuted on Netflix on November 22, we're breaking down the show's cast. Below, find a guide to the talented German actors bringing The Empress to life.

Devrim Lingnau as Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” Von Wittelsbach

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Elisabeth, called Sisi by her family, is a very headstrong, bold woman who grew up in the countryside, determined to marry for love and freedom. Luckily, after the emperor chose to marry her instead of her sister, the two fell in love in season 1, as Elisabeth struggled to adapt to court life. After a time jump, season 2 begins with Sisi happy and expecting her second child, though she is pressured to produce a male heir.

Devrim Lingnau, 26, is a Turkish-German actress who studied ballet and art before beginning her acting career. She made her film and TV debuts in 2014 and has since appeared in German productions, including Fluch des Falken, Allmen, Under Suspicion, Der Kriminalist, and Borgia.

Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

At the start of The Empress, Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria is already dealing with unhappy subjects and a war on the horizon. In the middle of all that, he and Elisabeth have an instant connection, which is quickly tested during their marriage as Franz finds himself torn between his wife's desires and his mother's.

Philip Froissant, 30, won the Deutscher Fernsehpreis (the German Equivalent of the Emmys) for Best Actor for his global breakout performance as Franz in The Empress's first season. Before that, the French-German actor mostly worked in theater; his other credits include the Netflix thriller Black Island and the Paramount+ miniseries One Trillion Dollars.

Melika Foroutan as Archduchess Sophie

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Franz's domineering mother Sophie (above, right) is determined to do what's best for the Austrian empire and her son, which often puts her at odds with Sisi's untraditional views. This continues in season 2, with Sophie leading the call for Elisabeth to have a boy and ensure the royal family's legacy.

Melika Foroutan, 48, is a German-Iranian actress who has starred in dozens of roles since her debut in 2000. She's best known for the series Tribes of Europa and Sleeping Dog, as well as the films Pari and Seven Days.

Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Franz's brother Maximilian is the troublemaker of the royal family, an unrepentant womanizer who covets what Franz has, from the emperor's throne to Elisabeth herself. After banishing his brother into exile at the end of season 1, Franz calls Maximilian back for an important mission involving Napoleon.

Johanness Nussbaum, 29, is an Austrian actor who was still in school when he won the Romy (Austria’s most prestigious film and television award) for Best Young Actor for his role in the series Vorstadtweiber. He has since appeared in stage and screen productions including A Hidden Life, Steirerkreuz, and MDRJago.

Almila Bagriacik as Leontine von Apafi

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Countess Leontine von Apafi is a loyal friend and ally of Elisabeth, who serves as one of her ladies in waiting. Leontine is quite different from the rest of Sisi's ladies, as she's hiding several huge secrets—the most monumental of season 2 involving her love life.

Almila Bagriacik, 34, is an award-winning Turkish-German actress with dozens of credits across both countries, including When We Leave, Hördur, Life Song, 4 Blocks, Hunting Season, and Tatort.

Alexander Finkenwirth as Alexander von Bach

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Alexander von Bach is the Austrian empire's interior minister, whose main goal is to ensure the safety of the Austrian subjects and ultimately end the war. He's played by Alexander Finkenwirth, 38, who debuted in 2013 and has acted in German productions including Allmen, Bauhaus - A New Era, Deutschland 89, Buba, and Push.

Runa Greiner as Charlotte von Stubenberg

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Charlotte von Stubenberg (above, wearing white), another of Elisabeth's ladies in waiting, is played by Runa Greiner, 28. She made her debut as a teen actress in 2011 and went on to star in German productions including Charité, Blaumacher, Freaks, Rampensau, Tina mobil, and The Interpreter of Silence. Most recently, she starred as Ember Bell in Prime Video's Maxton Hall: The World Between Us.

Josephine Thiesen as Princess Marie Charlotte of Belgium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Princess Marie Charlotte of Belgium is a new addition in The Empress season 2 who falls in love with Maximilian after a chance encounter. She's played by Josephine Thiesen, in the German newcomer's second TV role besides the Max miniseries Two Sides of the Abyss.