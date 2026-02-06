The Lincoln Lawyer has cruised back onto screens with its fourth season , and Netflix ’s hit legal drama doesn’t seem to have any plans to take its foot off the gas.

Based on Michael Connelly’s hit series of mystery-thriller books , The Lincoln Lawyer continues the story of defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and his associates as they take on cases across L.A. Season 4, which debuted on February 5, 2026, finds Haller on the other side of the courtroom, after a body is discovered in the trunk of his car and he’s put on trial for a murder he didn’t commit. As if those stakes aren’t high enough, the season also included the death of one of Mickey’s closest confidants and the arrival of a new character with major implications for his story going forward.

So, what does that mean for a future season 5? Buckle up and read on to find out everything we know so far.

The Lincoln Lawyer was renewed for season 5 right before season 4 was released. (Image credit: Netflix)

Has 'The Lincoln Lawyer' been renewed for season 5?

Yes! On January 28, 2026, just one week before season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered, Netflix announced that the series would return for a fifth season. In fact, the creative team is already working on the next chapter in Mickey’s story.

“We’re so excited to share the upcoming fourth season with the audience on Feb. 5, and even more excited to share the news that we’re already hard at work on the next one,” co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a statement . “Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we’ve taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we’re thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5.”

While Mickey was ultimately cleared in the death of former client Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton), the experience of being wrongfully accused of murder, going to jail, and having to fight for his life and good name fundamentally changes him, Humphrey told Tudum , adding, “What that change means to Mickey or how that change manifests itself in his life is something we’re excited to explore going forward.”

Season 5 will adapt another book in Michael Connelly's mystery-thriller series. (Image credit: Netflix)

When will 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 5 be released?

A release date may not be confirmed for a while, but like any good lawyer, we can follow the facts already entered into evidence. New episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer have arrived on what’s more or less been a yearly basis: season 1 in May 2022, season 2 in July and August 2023, season 3 in October 2024, and now season 4 in February 2026. If that trend holds for season 5, we can expect to see Mickey & co. again sometime in 2027. Consider us ready whenever court is back in session.

Which 'Lincoln Lawyer' book will season 5 be based on?

According to Tudum , season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and be inspired by the seventh book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, Resurrection Walk , which was published in 2023.

Many of Mickey's (Manel Garcia-Rulfo) associates, like Izzy (Jazz Raycole) are likely to return in season 5. (Image credit: Netflix)

What will 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 5 be about?

It’s too soon to know anything official about the plot of Lincoln Lawyer season 5. However, we can look at the synopsis for the source material, Resurrection Walk , which definitely provides a few clues for what we might expect to see.

In the novel, Mickey takes on a new client: a woman who was convicted of killing her ex-husband, a sheriff’s deputy, but still maintains her innocence. After reviewing the facts of the case, Mickey sees things that don’t add up and point to the sheriff’s department looking for a quick resolution to a crime involving one of their own. The synopsis teases, Mickey “has an uphill battle in court, a David fighting Goliaths to vindicate his client.” His path is, ominously, “fraught with danger” from those who don’t want to see the case reopened and the truth uncovered.

How much of this will wind up in the season 5 scripts? That remains to be seen, but it sounds like The Lincoln Lawyer is poised for another thrilling ride.

With the twist at the end of season 4, fans can expect season 5 to focus on a case involving a mysterious and surprising new character. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' cast will return for Season 5?

No casting information for the next season is available yet, but it’s safe to assume that Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be behind the wheel again as Mickey Haller. We can also hopefully see more of other main cast members like Becki Newton (Lorna), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Jazz Raycole (Izzy), as well as Mickey’s ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell), who returned in a major way in season 4.

One person we might not see again? Mickey’s mentor and father figure, David “Legal” Siegel (Elliott Gould), who died after suffering a heart attack. There’s a chance he could appear in flashbacks, of course—and he appears to Mickey in a dream in episode 7—but Garcia-Rulfo told TV Insider it will be “very devastating” for Mickey without him around.

Then there’s the new face introduced this season, who could have major implications for the next one: In the finale, a woman (Cobie Smulders) saves Mickey from the Armenian mob and then drops the humongous bombshell that she’s his sister. So it seems very likely she’ll be back next season to delve into who she is.

One interesting thing to note: Fans of Connelly's books know that Mickey has a half-brother, Harry Bosch, who appears in several novels —including the season 5 inspiration, Resurrection Walk. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the character has his own mystery series on Prime Video . The show, which ran from 2014 to 2021, starred Titus Welliver and launched two spinoffs: Bosch: Legacy, from 2022 to 2025, and Ballard, which is still on the air. Because Bosch is another streamer’s property, it’s unlikely that there will be a crossover event on the Netflix original , or that it’ll even be able to introduce its own version of the character. But now that the Netflix series has introduced Smulders’s character, that opens the door for a version of the Mickey-Harry relationship—or potentially more sibling relationships—to enter the story.

“Is this how we’re bringing in Bosch? Well, I wouldn’t put it that way because, of course, we don’t have the rights to Bosch. Bosch is on another network,” Humphrey told TV Insider . “But there’s obvious parallels, I suppose you could say, in some ways. It’s how we’re expanding the world of the show, the world of Mickey’s family and introducing what we think is going to be a really compelling new character who can stand on her own two feet.”

Humphrey also told Tudum that the final scene sets up a whole host of possibilities going forward: “First of all, the obvious question: Is she telling the truth? Is she his sister? And if so, what does that mean? Mickey has these very set ideas about who he is and about his past. What if there’s more to the story than he thought?”

We'll have to wait and see what that means, but in the meantime, you can read Resurrection Walk for a tease of what's to come—and continue following along, as we'll keep this story updated as more information becomes available.