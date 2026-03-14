For the past four seasons of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's tumultuous relationship has brought no shortage of drama. Even with the pair fully broken up and Taylor set to become the next Bachelorette, season 4 includes some of the lowest lows in the co-parents' history. In the last four episodes of the season, Dakota brings someone new into their chaotic dynamic: Utah influencer Shinia Powell.

Though Shinia fully steps under the spotlight in season 4, she's actually a familiar face to #MomTok fans. She's best friends with Miranda Hope, the original #MomTok member who reunited with Taylor after their highly-publicized swinging scandal. That means that season 4's explosive love triangle threatened several relationships, from Taylor and Dakota's, to Miranda and Shinia's, to Taylor and Miranda's.

Below, read on for everything we know about Shinia Powell and where she stands with the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast, as well as the odds of her returning for SLOMW season 5.

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Who is Shinia Powell?

Shinia Powell, 29, lives in Utah and is a single mother to two children, a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. According to her Instagram, she was previously married to McKoy Allred, a Utah real-estate agent.

Shinia appears to be a part-time influencer, though on a smaller scale than the rest of #MomTok; she currently has around 8,800 followers on Instagram and 12,500 followers on TikTok. On her accounts, Shinia primarily posts glamour shots, fitness content, and updates about life with her kids.

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How long have Shinia Powell and Miranda Hope been friends?

Shinia is officially introduced on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in episode 7 of season 4, as she joins #MomTok's team for their pickleball tournament. Miranda describes her as her best friend, who's also friendly with Taylor Frankie Paul and Layla Taylor. She also attended Stagecoach with the cast in season 3, where she and Taylor shared a kiss for fun.

According to their Instagrams, Shinia and Miranda's friendship began in all the way back in 2017, when they were both in training as estheticians. They regularly made content together about being each other's biggest supporters, up until the love-triangle drama began last October.

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Miranda Hope and Taylor Frankie Paul reconcile in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

What happens beterrn Shinia Powell and Dakota Mortensen on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 4?

On October 14, 2025, Taylor Frankie Paul publicly accused Shinia of sleeping with Dakota Mortensen, Taylor's ex-boyfriend and the father of her youngest child, Ever. In the Instagram Reel, which featured a video of Layla, Shinia, and Miranda from the pickleball tournament, Taylor wrote, "Just found out the snake in the middle IS sleeping with my baby daddy, meanwhile crying to me because she just got dumped by a married man." (According to Reality Tea, Taylor deleted all of the posts about Shinia within a few days.)

The day after Taylor's allegation, Shinia shared a seeming response via Instagram Story. "If you have a problem with me, call me. If you don’t have my number, then that means you don’t know me well enough to have a problem," she wrote. This seems to be the only statement Shinia has made about the allegation.

SLOMW season 4 shows the real-life drama that led up to and followed the tweet. Per Miranda, Dakota sent Shinia a DM ahead of the pickleball tournament, but Jessi Draper decided that they shouldn't tell Taylor, so she wouldn't be distracted ahead of filming for The Bachelorette. Episode 7 also shows part of a conversation between Shinia and Taylor, where Taylor commiserates with Shinia about her recent breakup. In the scene, Shinia says that her ex blocked her and got back together with his wife, adding "they're just acting like they're a perfect little family." When Taylor asks Shinia's ex was ever separated from his wife, Shinia says that she "saw paperwork."

While the cast attends a country festival in episode 8, Jessi, Mayci Neeley, and Mikayla Matthews get Dakota to admit that he has been seeing Shinia. Later in the episode, Miranda and Shinia go to a different day of the festival, where Dakota and Jordan Ngatikaura are also in attendance. Miranda tells Jordan that she thinks Jordan's being calculated, dating someone Taylor knows so Taylor would get upset ahead of The Bachelorette. She adds in a confessional that she thought Dakota and Shinia would be a one-time thing, and that she didn't know it was still going on. Miranda makes it extremely clear to both of them that she disapproves, and tells Shinia that Dakota's using her, but Shinia says that she really likes Dakota. When Dakota apologizes for dragging her into the drama, Shinia says, "I want us to stay in our bubble."

The bubble bursts in episode 9, when Taylor finds out that Dakota hooked up with both Shinia and Jenna, the woman who Dakota cheated on Taylor with at the start of their relationship. (Jenna met with Taylor in SLOMW's season 2 premiere.) Despite the rest of #MomTok deciding to not to tell Taylor anything, Taylor finds out from Dakota off-camera. Filming captures a furious, triggered Taylor as she calls Miranda and Jessi; she says she feels betrayed by Shinia and Jenna because they were trying to be friends with her. Though Jessi and Mayci warn her not to ruin The Bachelorette, Taylor starts posting about Shinia.

Shinia and Taylor don't have an onscreen confrontation after the fallout in season 4, but the women of the cast do talk to Shinia at a party, the same night as Taylor's post. They try to make Shinia understand that Dakota not only lied to Taylor, but also to her; he had allegedly hooked up with someone after forming a "sex pact" to be exclusive with Shinia. However, Shinia says that she sees a potential future with "him as a person." She also says that she didn't think Taylor would be so mad, since she was dating and preparing for The Bachelorette.

Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Despite all of the drama (and Dakota's attempts to get her to stay), Taylor does leave Utah to film The Bachelorette in the season 4 finale. The episode ends with Jessi's annual Halloween party, where Shinia reunites with Dakota. As a chyron onscreen reads "Six hours after Dakota asked Taylor to save a rose for him," Dakota—literally wearing a Red Flag costume—Dakota apologizes to Shinia about the drama and confesses to her that he sleet with Taylor the night before. Shinia says that all she cares about is that the drama doesn't fall back on Miranda. The show leaves things unknown whether Dakota and Shinia get back together.

Are Shinia Powell and Dakota Mortensen still dating after 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 4?

Based on Dakota and Shinia's social-media activity in the five months since Halloween 2025 and season 4's airing, it doesn't seem like the pair ever grew into a serious relationship. Last month, Dakota confirmed in a TikTok comment that he was single (at least at the time). Also, back in December, he posted a TikTok with the caption, "When you realize you can date 30 girls without being on a TV show?," Miranda commented on the subtle Taylor shade by writing, "respectfully dakota, from what i hear, you’re well on your way my guy," with Mayci adding, "Are you going through Taylor’s friend list to find your 30? Bc that would be v on brand for you."

Meanwhile, Shinia has been subject to even wilder dating rumors. In late November, she and Miranda's ex-husband Chase McWhorter were spotted attending an NBA game together, where they were allegedly "all over each other and making out." Though none of the three have directly addressed the rumors, Miranda did post an interesting TikTok comment the week after. Responding to a fan who asked, "Why do all your friends want your man?," Miranda replied, "he's not my man but I guess girl code ain't what it used to be."

Looks like we'll have to wait to get the full story The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5.

Miranda Hope and Layla Taylor in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4. (Image credit: Disney)

Are Shinia Powell and Miranda Hope still friends after 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 4?

After scrolling through Miranda and Shinia's social media, it's clear that the pair aren't as close as they used to be. Though they still follow each other on Instagram as of season 4's premiere, they haven't appeared in each other's posts since mid-October 2025.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Miranda confirmed that she and her former bestie are no longer close after what happened. "I think the Taylor and Dakota of it all was definitely a contributing factor, especially since I was very vocal about how her pursuing that relationship would affect her and would affect me, and it felt like it was just blatantly disregarded on multiple occasions," she told the outlet.

"Also, I understood where Taylor was coming from with her frustration as well. As things continue to play out, I think other things unfolded, and it just made that decision [to take Taylor's side] easier," she continued. She also confirmed that her and Shinia's fallout was "based on a lot more" than we see in season 4, adding, "We’ll see that play out more."

Meanwhile, in a group interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miranda, Jessi, Mayci, Mikayla, Layla, and Jen Affleck all quickly shut down any possibility that Shinia could join #MomTok one day. After the host followed up with a question asking what has changed, with Miranda previously being "ride or die" for Shinia, Miranda teased, "You'll see. There's a lot more going on... It'll unfold eventually."

Mikayla and Mayci then jumped in, explaining that Shinia didn't have a relationship with any of the #MomTok women besides Miranda and Taylor. "I think as far as letting someone into #MomTok, it's probably someone that we all have a relationship with, that we all know," Mayci said. She later added, "She's not a girl's girl, just put it that way."