Among the adaptations on deck is a TV version of Elsie Silver’s cowboy romance Rose Hill series. It was first reported to be in production at Prime Video in the summer of 2025, and a year later, the series was officially greenlit. Since then, a steady stream of casting announcements has come out, getting fans even more excited to see the world of small-town Rose Hill come to life on screen. While we wait impatiently for it to arrive, here’s everything we know so far about Prime Video’s Rose Hill show.
Bloom Books
'Wild Love' by Elsie Silver
What are Elsie Silver's 'Rose Hill' books about?
The steamy, swoon-worthy Rose Hill series includes four books, all orbiting around the Belmont family in the eponymous Canadian mountain town. Based on the show's reported logline—which mentions romantic storylines for both West Belmont and his best friend Ford Grant—and a slew of casting announcements, the first season sounds like it’ll fold in elements from all the books in Silver’s series.
Book one, Wild Love, dives into “World’s Hottest Billionaire” Ford’s forbidden attraction to West’s little sister Rosie, who returns to their small town after a few years away living in the big city. While (barely) fighting his attraction to his best friend’s sister, Ford is also grappling with the arrival of a young girl who claims she’s his daughter.
Bloom Books
'Wild Eyes' by Elsie Silver
Wild Eyes follows up Ford and Rosie’s story. The sophomore novel centers on famous country singer Skylar Stone, who arrives in Rose Hill seeking refuge from a string of bad press, only to land in the arms of charming rancher and single dad West Belmont. Their chemistry is instant and intense, but constantly overshadowed by the tug-of-war between Skylar’s happiness in the small town and the pull of her starry career.
Bloom Books
'Wild Side' by Elsie Silver
Next up is Wild Side, starring Tabitha Garrison, a chef and restaurateur in Rose Hill and Rosie Belmont's friend. The book begins with Tabitha entering into a marriage of convenience with the mysterious Rhys Dupris so she can remain the guardian of her late sister’s son. As tension between Tabitha and Rhys grows, it’s only a matter of time before their fake marriage gets a lot more real.
Bloom Books
'Wild Card' by Elsie Silver
The quartet closes with Wild Card, about Gwen Dawson, another member of Rosie and Tabitha’s social circle, and Sebastian “Bash” Rousseau, one of West’s good friends. When the two find themselves living under the same roof, the undeniable spark between them threatens to grow into a full-on blaze. The only problem? Bash is the estranged father of Gwen’s ex-boyfriend. Nothing complicated here at all!
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Who is in the cast of the 'Rose Hill' TV series adaptation?
Thankfully, ever since the show was officially greenlit, the powers that be on the Rose Hill TV series have been keeping fans fed with plenty of casting announcements. First to make headlines were the couples at the heart of the first two books in Silver’s series. Jake Weary, who had recurring roles in Animal Kingdom and The Waterfront, will play West Belmont, while Sean O’Pry, perhaps best known for starring in Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video, will take on the role of Ford Grant. West’s sister Rosie Belmont will be played by Hannah Galway, who appeared in Under the Banner of Heaven, and Broadway star Sadie Dickerson will play Skylar Stone.
They’ve since been joined by The Rookie's Gigi Zumbado as Tabitha Garrison and Insecure's Curtis Hamilton as Bash Rousseau, leaving only Gwen and Rhys of the book’s central couples to be announced.
Who is involved behind the scenes of the 'Rose Hill' TV series adaptation?
Rose Hill will be spearheaded by Heidi Cole McAdams (The 100, Death and Other Details). She serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, while Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) is on as an executive producer and will direct the first two episodes. And don't worry, book devotees: Elsie Silver also has an executive producer credit.
When will the 'Rose Hill' TV series adaptation be released?
Prime Video has yet to announce an official premiere date for the Rose Hill TV series. What we do know, however, is that filming for the first season wrapped up sometime in fall 2026, as Sean O’Pry posted photos of the cast celebrating their “one last night” together on Halloween.
With that in mind, the show could be ready to go by mid- to late 2027. Another popular Prime Video page-to-screen adaptation, Off Campus, completed production on its first season in late September 2025 before debuting on the streaming service in May 2026—so, if we’re lucky, an identical timeline would get Rose Hill on our screens in June or July 2027.
What has Elsie Silver said about the 'Rose Hill' TV series adaptation?
Elsie Silver has been very vocal about her enthusiasm for the project. When it was first announced that a Rose Hill series was in development, she wrote on Instagram that it was “a true ‘pinch me’ moment” and added, “I know that these characters are in the best hands and cannot wait to see this very special town come to life on screen.”
Then, when the series got the official green light in May 2026, the author shared in a statement that “working with this team on the Rose Hill adaptation has been such a treat.” She continued, “To see everyone’s hard work and creativity come to life on screen will be a dream come true!”
Silver has also been excitedly sharing the Rose Hill casting updates on social media. In a series of videos saved to a highlight on her Instagram page, she addressed fans’s questions about and reactions to the cast announcements. For one, she confirmed that the kids in the books have been aged up, saying, “I love this change,” and explaining that it not only makes production logistics easier, but allows the show to include more storylines and add dimension to the characters.
She also addressed the broader concept of translating a beloved book to the screen: “I’m going to hold your hand while I tell you that there are going to be changes in this adaptation. Changes that I love, changes that I have given feedback on, and changes that I have given my blessing for.”
“I just hope that as you venture into all of these different adaptations, even, that you allow space for the show to be its own thing, its own medium, an expansion of a world that you love,” Silver continued. “There are days that I cannot cover in the book, there are events that I cannot cover in the book. Their life goes on in such a more expansive and richer way than we can always communicate on the page, and bringing a TV show to life is the perfect medium to kind of explore those things. So, put your checklists away and bring the positive energy, and let’s have some fun in Rose Hill.”
Andrea Park is a freelance writer for Marie Claire, where she writes mainly about pop culture, drawing on her lifelong obsessions with consuming every book, movie, and TV show she can get her hands on. Andrea is based in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her byline has also appeared in W, Glamour, Teen Vogue, PEOPLE, and more.