Netflix's new series XO, Kitty is a can't-miss for both rom-com and K-drama fans, following the youngest Song Covey sister from the To All the Boys franchise as she jets off to attend an elite boarding school in Seoul. Kitty met a ton of new friends and got into a lot of chaotic drama during her first semester away, which means there are several cliffhangers to pick up for a possible season 2 of XO, Kitty. Here's everything we know so far about the show's renewal chances.

Has 'XO, Kitty' been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has not released any news on XO, Kitty's fate yet—though to be fair, the series did just premiere on the streaming giant this week. However, the show quickly hit no. 1 on the platform, and the To All the Boys franchise was a previous mega-hit for the streamer. If streaming numbers stay high, we could get news about a possible renewal within the next month.

When could 'XO, Kitty' season 2 come out?

It's harder than usual to predict when our favorite shows will return, mostly because the current Writers' Guild of America strike is predicted to "take a while." There's also the question of the actors' schedules, especially since star Anna Cathcart is currently attending the University of British Columbia. Basically, our return to KISS depends on how quickly the show's renewed and whether the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the WGA resume fair negotiations.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What could happen on 'XO, Kitty' season 2?

Spoilers for season 1 ahead. Kitty's first semester at KISS is tumultuous, to say the least. Between adjusting to the strict academic standards, living in the boys' dorm to avoid her roommate's constant livestream (which, why was the roommate not expelled instead of Kitty??), and trying to bring her relationship with Dae from online to in-person, Kitty had an entire high school career's worth of drama crammed into a few months. The season ends with Kitty passing her finals but being expelled from KISS because of the whole living-in-the-boys-dorm situation, and she packs up all of her things to return home for winter break.

However, since this is a TV show, it seems like Kitty will get her place back at school courtesy of Yuri, whose relationship with Kitty has gone from (faux) romantic rivals to sweet acquaintances, to a friendship loaded with romantic tension (!). Kitty wasn't able to share her feelings for Yuri since Juliana just arrived back in town, but that just sets up an intense love triangle for a possible season 2.

(Image credit: PARK YOUNG-SOL/NETFLIX)

Actually, make that a love rectangle, since Min Ho appeared on Kitty's flight to admit that he was falling in love with her. Kitty and Min Ho have gotten over their animosity to become real friends, so Kitty may also have a soft spot for the skincare enthusiast. Plus, if Dae isn't entirely over her by the time she gets back, Kitty will be dealing with a love...rhombus? At least she'll have a platonic bestie in Q.

Of course, XO, Kitty is about more than teen love shenanigans. There's also Kitty's quest to learn more about her mom's year at KISS. She may have gotten distracted this season with the whole pregnancy thing, but she remembered in the finale that she still has to investigate her mom's teenage first love. So there will also be a sweet mystery waiting for her return.