The Best 2024 WNBA Playoff Tunnel Looks, from A'ja Wilson to Caitlin Clark
They're bringing their style A-Game.
Paris Fashion Week is well underway, and has thus far provided shows from Saint Laurent and Dior, as well as runway appearances from Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. But even with industry's top talent in attendance, the eyes of the fashion set have shifted to somewhere a bit closer to home: Las Vegas.
Some of the nation's most talented athletes have touched down in Nevada for the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, bringing with them their own kind of heat. Athletes are, yet again, using the concrete catwalk to showcase their personal style.
Over the past year, celebrity basketball players have become almost as famous for their pre-game outfits as their athletic abilities (at least within certain crowds). They've become so acclaimed for their style, in fact, that September fashion month has already played host to some of the best, stacking front rows with ballers.
Ahead, check out the best tunnel walk outfits from A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and more.
A'ja Wilson
Starting off strong, Marie Claire cover star A'ja Wilson hit the Michelob Ultra Arena dressed all in denim. She wore a zip-up jean dress with a built-in bra made of caramel leather. Wilson styled the look expertly with suede boots and a Louis Vuitton barrel bag.
Caitlin Clark
The double-bag trend has entered the building. Caitlin Clark stepped out wearing a classic trench coat in creamy leather. Her accessories, however, were the star player, toting dual Coach bags in maroon and mustard.
Ezi Magbegor
If you're looking for weekend outfit inspiration, Ezi Magbegor's co-ord look is a great place to start. The player wore a pin stripe mini skirt with a cropped button-up. She finished with simple black loafers and contrasting socks for an easy, but stylish, 'fit.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Sydney Colson
Allow me to present my personal favorite look, courtesy of Sydney Colson of the Las Vegas Aces. She was outfitted in a leather suit that was trimmed with jumbo bubble studs. Styled with a black duffel and matching silver necklaces, she looked like a cool-girl through and through.
Megan Gustafson
Megan Gustafson gets major points for creativity. She wore a custom T-shirt with her dog, Pancake, on it. Tucked into a silver pencil skirt, the look felt playful, but elevated.
Gabby Williams
Offering a appropriately sporty take on the two-piece suit, Gabby Williams hit the tunnel in a gray jacket and matching trousers. Instead of a classic button-up, however, the player layered it over a black bandeau bra.
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Skylar Diggins-Smith kept to the streetwear vibe in a white Puma sweatsuit. She leveled-up the look with a matching crimson lip and sunglasses inside (a trademark of the effortlessly cool).
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
"Somewhat Sporty" Girls Will Feel So Seen by This Reformation Collab
These shoes were made for prancing.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Ina Garten Played Beer Pong for the First Time at a Party Taylor Swift Hosted
And she had Abby Wambach as a coach.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Winslet Refuses to Share Her "Retirement Fantasy" Because It's "Rude and Sexual"
Well, well, well.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Lila and Kate Moss Match in Transparent LBDs for Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week Show
Naked dresses run in the family.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts a "Rich Mom" Spin on Charli XCX's Brat Green Trend
No key necklaces or fishnet tights here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy's Nearly-Naked Crochet Set Wins Dior's Paris Fashion Week Front Row
Her see-through crochet set is fit for a mermaid—and the front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Models a See-Through Bustier Dress in Fall's Sexiest Color Trend at Paris Fashion Week
And heats up the Paris Fashion Week runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Cara Delevingne Matches Her Lipstick to Her No-Pants (and No-Shirt) Outfit at Paris Fashion Week
Just call it model behavior.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Pairs Flare Jeans and a Fringe Suede Crossbody Like It's 2013 Again
The singer embraced her '70s side with a suede fringe bag and cozy sweater.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya Nails a Street Style 180 in Classic White Sneakers and the Parachute Pants Trend
The 'Challengers' star skipped a second day of runway pulls.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Rare, $80,000 Birkin Bag With Toe-Baring Naked Shoes and a Greige Sweater Set
That's some CEO-level color coordination.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published