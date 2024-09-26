Paris Fashion Week is well underway, and has thus far provided shows from Saint Laurent and Dior, as well as runway appearances from Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. But even with industry's top talent in attendance, the eyes of the fashion set have shifted to somewhere a bit closer to home: Las Vegas.

Some of the nation's most talented athletes have touched down in Nevada for the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, bringing with them their own kind of heat. Athletes are, yet again, using the concrete catwalk to showcase their personal style.

Over the past year, celebrity basketball players have become almost as famous for their pre-game outfits as their athletic abilities (at least within certain crowds). They've become so acclaimed for their style, in fact, that September fashion month has already played host to some of the best, stacking front rows with ballers.

Ahead, check out the best tunnel walk outfits from A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and more.

A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces does a tunnel walk at the 2024 WNBA semifinals wearing a denim dress with a built-in bra. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting off strong, Marie Claire cover star A'ja Wilson hit the Michelob Ultra Arena dressed all in denim. She wore a zip-up jean dress with a built-in bra made of caramel leather. Wilson styled the look expertly with suede boots and a Louis Vuitton barrel bag.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever does a tunnel walk at the 2024 WNBA playoffs wearing a trench coat and jeans with a burgundy leather bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The double-bag trend has entered the building. Caitlin Clark stepped out wearing a classic trench coat in creamy leather. Her accessories, however, were the star player, toting dual Coach bags in maroon and mustard.

Ezi Magbegor

Ezi Magbegor #13 of the Seattle Storm does a tunnel walk at the 2024 WNBA playoffs wearing a pleated skirt and loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for weekend outfit inspiration, Ezi Magbegor's co-ord look is a great place to start. The player wore a pin stripe mini skirt with a cropped button-up. She finished with simple black loafers and contrasting socks for an easy, but stylish, 'fit.

Sydney Colson

Sydney Colson #51 of the Las Vegas Aces does a tunnel walk at the 2024 WNBA playoffs wearing a studded leather suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Allow me to present my personal favorite look, courtesy of Sydney Colson of the Las Vegas Aces. She was outfitted in a leather suit that was trimmed with jumbo bubble studs. Styled with a black duffel and matching silver necklaces, she looked like a cool-girl through and through.

Megan Gustafson

Megan Gustafson #17 of the Las Vegas Aces does a tunnel walk at the 2024 WNBA playoffs wearing a corgi T-shirt and silver skirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Gustafson gets major points for creativity. She wore a custom T-shirt with her dog, Pancake, on it. Tucked into a silver pencil skirt, the look felt playful, but elevated.

Gabby Williams

Gabby Williams #5 of the Seattle Storm does a tunnel walk at the 2024 WNBA semifinals wearing a gray suit and bandeau bra top (Image credit: Getty Images)

Offering a appropriately sporty take on the two-piece suit, Gabby Williams hit the tunnel in a gray jacket and matching trousers. Instead of a classic button-up, however, the player layered it over a black bandeau bra.

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Seattle Storm does a tunnel walk at the 2024 WNBA playoffs wearing a white pump sweatsuit and red lipstick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Skylar Diggins-Smith kept to the streetwear vibe in a white Puma sweatsuit. She leveled-up the look with a matching crimson lip and sunglasses inside (a trademark of the effortlessly cool).