What does one wear for their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony? It's not exactly a red carpet event, meaning gowns aren't required. Even so, the once-in-a-lifetime moment deserves a designer pull. On February 18, Michelle Yeoh bridged the gap between daytime and evening-wear at her star's unveiling with a silk Dior dress.

Three years after winning her first Academy Award, Yeoh finally received a star on Hollywood Boulevard. She shined as brightly as her Oscar in a two-month-old, sunshine yellow slip, seen in Dior's Pre-Fall 2026 look book. Jonathan Anderson's Look 48 began with an elongated boatneck, featuring one sleeveless shoulder and one cap-sleeve. Its bodice mirrored the slightly-slouchy charm of Anderson's viral Post-It note dress during his Loewe tenure, minus the oversize gold pin.

Next, green leaves and vines decorated the waist of the asymmetrical, ankle-grazing skirt. By folding, straightening, and pinning one end of the yellow satin up, the leaves looked as if they were growing fresh from the Wicked actor's hip.

Michelle Yeoh was all smiles in a yellow Dior slip dress at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderson dressed down the lemon-colored satin look for the corresponding photoshoot using the Spring 2026 show's leading accessories. The model carried a glossy green quilted shoulder bag, which accentuated the dress's leafy embroidery. Tan high-vamp loafers—punctured with a cutout in place of the "O" in Dior—made the maxi suitable for a French girl on the go.

Yeoh, on the other hand, limited her Dior selects to just the dress. Ivory slingback pumps from Roger Vivier added some sparkle, while a collector's edition watch stretched the final 'fit to six-figure status.

See Yeoh's Dior dress in the Pre-Fall 2026 look book. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The star rarely attends a Hollywood soirée without an impressive timepiece in tow. (Just last week, Yeoh brought a Richard Mille sapphire watch as her plus-one to the Berlin Film Festival.) This time, the brand ambassador styled the RM 037 model: a $360,000 investment piece, encrusted with tens of snow-set diamonds.

She's only worn its red and rose gold face twice before, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and the 2025 SAG Awards. "I used to only wear very big, masculine watches, because for me it is a statement," Yeoh told the Swiss brand. "I don’t agree that women should only wear small watches."

Yeoh wiped her tears with a $360,000 watch close by. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to her Richard Mille watch, Yeoh only wears Dior on very special occasions: the BAFTA Film Awards and the Oscars, both in 2023. Fingers crossed upcoming award shows make Yeoh in Dior a little less rare. There are a few Spring 2026 Couture designs with her name on it—even another yellow dress, should she aim to continue her sunshine Dior series.