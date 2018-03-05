Today's Top Stories
Rita Moreno Is Wearing the Same Dress That She Wore to the 1962 Oscars

The ultimate rewear!

Going vintage on the red carpet is always an interesting move, but Rita Moreno just took it to the next level. The actress, who is presenting at the Academy Awards tonight, just walked the red carpet wearing the same exact dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962.

It's the dress she wore when she took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in West Side Story.

During a red carpet interview with E!'s Ryan Seacrest, Moreno revealed that the dress, which is in immaculate condition, has been hanging in her closet since the 1962 Oscars. The dress was made in Manila in the Philippines, where she was just before the Academy Awards (she says she flew in on the off chance she won, but felt sure the award would go to her fellow nominee Judy Garland).

The dress and Moreno both look just as amazing tonight as they did in 1962.

