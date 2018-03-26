Today's Top Stories
1
Fred Guttenberg on the Loss of His Daughter Jaime
2
Parkland Students Call on Media for Racial Parity
3
What 30 Teachers Think About Guns
Evil Eye Gloves March for Our Lives
4
Evil Eye Gloves at the March for Our Lives
5
Best Signs from the March for Our Lives

Louis Vuitton Hires Virgil Abloh as Artistic Director of Menswear

Abloh is Kanye West's Creative Director, and previously interned at Fendi.

Getty Images

Louis Vuitton has announced today that Virgil Abloh is joining the brand as its new Artistic Director of Menswear.

Related Story
Kim Kardashian Has a Louis Vuitton Snake
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Abloh is the founder of Off-White, and is also Kanye West's Creative Director and longtime collaborator. West and Abloh also interned together at Fendi in 2006.

Abloh is set to show his first collection for Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris in June.

In a statement regarding Abloh's new role, CEO of Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke, said in a statement (via WWD):

"Having followed with great interest Virgil’s ascent since he worked with me at Fendi in 2006, I am thrilled to see how his innate creativity and disruptive approach have made him so relevant, not just in the world of fashion but in popular culture today. His sensibility towards luxury and savoir-faire will be instrumental in taking Louis Vuitton’s menswear into the future.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

Of his new role with Louis Vuitton, Abloh said (via WWD), "It is an honor for me to accept the position of men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton. I find the heritage and creative integrity of the house are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times."

Related Story
Kanye West Responds to Yeezy Critics

According to Bloomberg, "While Abloh has kept quiet regarding his work for West, he rose to prominence in the fashion industry as a consultant for the rapper," advising and collaborating with him on Yeezy, as well as music releases.

Speaking to The Guardian in March 2018, Abloh said of his Off-White label, "My brand started in the streets and the alleys of the internet–I come from a different school of thought about clothing. I understand people see it as fashion. To me, this is an art practice."

Related Story
See Every Look from the Yeezy Season 5 Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now
ASOS Will Now Show Clothes on Every Body Type
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Beyoncé's Best Looks
These Two Women Will Give You a Confidence Boost
San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City To Ban Fur
Everlane Launches "No Frills" Underwear Collection
5 Outfits that Serve Every High Stake Moment
Kate Middleton green maternity dress pregnant Kate Middleton's Mint Green Maternity Look
Refresh Your Spring Work Wardrobe