Today's Top Stories
1
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
2
This Summer's Must-Read: 'The Favorite Sister'
3
The Best Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
4
The 5 Best No-Streak Self-Tanners
Shannon Woodward
5
Shannon Woodward Has Her Own 'Westworld' Theories

Meghan Markle Wore a Fancy Navy Dress to Have Tea With the Queen and her Mom

The sophisticated piece was from Roland Mouret.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After wearing a white bodysuit to her royal wedding rehearsal, Meghan Markle stepped out in a fancy navy dress today. The sophisticated number was appropriate given she had just come back with her mother, Doria Ragland, from having tea with the queen.

Getty Images

For the occasion, Meghan picked a Roland Mouret dress that had an off-the-shoulder fit and pleated ruffle details on the front. It fell just below her knees and Meghan completed the look with a pair of neutral gray pumps. Doria matched her daughter in stiletto heels, but kept her outfit casual with a black cardigan and cream-colored dress.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan's exact designer dress is selling out fast, so grab yours for the next tea party you're invited to. Or, in a more likely scenario, wear the dress to a summer wedding.

Courtesy

Roland Mouret navy dress, $2,165 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
See Meghan and Her Mom Arrive at Their Hotel
Kate Middleton Wore a $175 Floral Dress For Spring
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry Surprised the Public at Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake
Ellen Says She's Responsible for the Royal Wedding
When Will Meghan's Mom Meet the Queen?
So, Who Will Walk Meghan Down the Aisle Now?
Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Down the Aisle
Meghan and Harry Have Three Secret Signals
Twitter Loves Princess Beatrice's Hats