Meghan Markle Wore a Fancy Navy Dress to Have Tea With the Queen and her Mom

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After wearing a white bodysuit to her royal wedding rehearsal, Meghan Markle stepped out in a fancy navy dress today. The sophisticated number was appropriate given she had just come back with her mother, Doria Ragland, from having tea with the queen.

Getty Images

For the occasion, Meghan picked a Roland Mouret dress that had an off-the-shoulder fit and pleated ruffle details on the front. It fell just below her knees and Meghan completed the look with a pair of neutral gray pumps. Doria matched her daughter in stiletto heels, but kept her outfit casual with a black cardigan and cream-colored dress.



Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan's exact designer dress is selling out fast, so grab yours for the next tea party you're invited to. Or, in a more likely scenario, wear the dress to a summer wedding.

Courtesy

Roland Mouret navy dress, $2,165 SHOP IT