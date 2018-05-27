Lady Kitty Spencer Is Bulgari’s Newest Ambassador, and the Photos Are Stunning

Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana, is making a name for herself in the fashion world. Her latest gig is as an official brand ambassador for Bulgari.

"It is an immense honor to be working with the most iconic Italian jewelry brand in the world. Bulgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic first-hand," she said of the opportunity, according to Harper's BAZAAR UK.



Bulagri has said that Spencer is a perfect fit for the ambassadorship, because she represents the brand's "fearless attitude." She also looks absolutely stunning—and eerily like her famous aunt—in the pictures from the campaign.

This isn't Spencer's first time working with Bulgari. In the past, she's work with charities that are connected to the brand to help raise funds. Notably, she's done work with the Elton John Aids Foundation and Save the Children.

Spencer has been building a résumé as a model, appearing in runway shows for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana.

She was also in attendance for the royal wedding last weekend. She traveled to Windsor to celebrate the wedding of her cousin, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle. She wore Dolce & Gabbana to the ceremony, accessorizing the dress with orange heels, an orange clutch, a green fascinator, and a gorgeous necklace.

For more stunning pictures of Lady Kitty Spencer, follow her on Instagram. You'll be in good company, the model has more than 350,000 followers to date.