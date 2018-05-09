This Is What Meghan Markle's Wedding Shoes Will Probably Look Like

The best part about Meghan Markle's wedding day on May 19? She'll be wearing not one but two dresses, which means double the shoes. Markle has favored brands like Sarah Flint, which she wore to the special Anzac Day service, and the iconic Manolo Blahnik that she wears frequently, like to celebrate the Queen's birthday, attend the Invictus Games reception, celebrate Commonwealth Day, visit Birmingham on International Women's Day, and more. Markle loves her Manolo's.

SHOP IT Meghan Markle wears a pair of Manolo’s at the Invictus Games Reception. Getty Images

Markle also loves her velvet Jimmy Choo's, which she's worn for a day of engagements in Belfast, the suede cut-out Aquazurra pumps that she wore to the Women's Empowerment reception in April, and another pair (this time with a chic, thick ankle strap) she wore to her first royal event with Harry, William, and Kate at the Royal Foundation Forum. The Meghan Markle effect—i.e. the immediate sellout of anything she wears—continued with the shoe brand Tamara Mellon after Markle wore the brand's suede heels with a buckle closure to meet young delegates at the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

So, what footwear will Markle choose for her big day? All signs point to a pair of Manolo's accompanying her sure-to-be gorgeous wedding gown (which MarieClaire.com royal wedding expert and bridal designer Caroline Castigliano sketched out below—we hope it looks just like this!). The only reason it may not be the Manolo's is if Meghan decides to follow in the footstep's of her future-sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and wear a pair by the same designer of her wedding dress. Middleton's bridal shoes were designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to match her dress. Blahnik doesn't design wedding dresses, therefore the brand would be ruled out.



Caroline Castigliano

As for the style of the shoe? "She has to be comfortable, right? There's nothing worse than being incredibly uncomfortable on an occasion like this. I'm sure she'll have a simple, closed-toe court shoe," says Castigliano. (Fun fact: "Court shoe" is how the Brits refer to "pumps.") "She needs to be taking in the whole experience and not worrying about her feet."



Although it will be hard to catch a glimpse of Markle's footwear underneath her (likely) voluminous gown, we'll be watching intently as she walks down the aisle to see if she goes with our prediction: Manolo's, naturally. At the evening reception, it should be easier to spot her shoes (since Castigliano thinks she'll go with something "slinky" and "more her personal style"), and we're pretty sure what you'll see is a fun strappy, velvet pump like the Aquazurra pair below that she wore when she and Harry announced their engagement. They're sold out everywhere, btw. Hence, the Meghan Markle effect.

Getty Images

Until May 19.