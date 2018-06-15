Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
Amal Clooney's Party Jumpsuit Is Better Than Every Evening Gown Combined

Who needs dresses, anyway?

Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, hosted a private dinner for Giambattista Valli. The celebration was in honor of his first store opening in London—and Amal Clooney, who has worn the designer on multiple occasions, was there to help toast the occasion.

The human rights lawyer showed up in a custom-made one-shoulder jumpsuit from the fashion house and stood tall in a pair of flashy gold pumps. The burgundy design featured ruffles going across her chest and a lace material that gave the jumpsuit a party vibe—it was also the perfect alternative to an evening gown.

Courtesy
Courtesy
Courtesy

Being the fashion girl she is, Amal's closet is full of designer goodies. She has worn every label from Alexander McQueen and Monse to Valentino and Versace. Giambattista Valli, however, is definitely one of her favorites. She wore his designs during her wedding weekend back in 2014. Though her party jumpsuit was specifically made for her, I found similar ruffle one pieces, ahead, for you to wear to your next dinner party.

Courtesy

Express, $88 SHOP IT

Courtesy

MSGM, $344 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Boohoo, $30 SHOP IT

