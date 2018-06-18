Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Rewore Her Wedding Day Shoes for Another Royal Wedding

She loved these pumps so much.

Splash News

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the wedding of Celia McCorquodale, the late Princess Diana's niece. The Duchess of Sussex chose an Oscar de la Renta floral wrap dress (which could be yours for a cool $5,490) for the occasion. While this was the first time we’ve seen Meghan wearing the blue-and-white designer number, her shoes might have looked rather familiar to you.

An eagle-eyed fan on Twitter pointed out that Meghan’s bejeweled Aquazzura pumps (now sold out) were the same ones she wore on her wedding day!

Here’s Meghan at McCorquodale’s wedding:

Splash News

Here’s Meghan leaving Windsor Castle for her wedding reception on May 19:

Getty Images
Getty Images

Prior to both these events, Meghan often wore Aquazzura heels (she wore this lace-up pair for her engagement announcement at Kensington Palace), so it's no surprise she continues to turn to the label for important occasions. It appears the royal has also taken a fashion tip from sister-in-law Kate Middleton on how to recycle one's wardrobe, without drawing much attention to the fact. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for re-wearing her outfits on multiple occasions.

