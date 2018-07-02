The Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop In-Between the Food and Fireworks

Just after Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Memorial Day, Fourth of July is at the top of the list of days to do your online shopping, since it offers up some of the biggest deals from tons of our favorite brands. Take a brief break from the beach bliss, cocktails, and fireworks to peruse our roundup of the holiday's best fashion, beauty, and home sales—then go back to eating your hotdog.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Home

Pottery Barn

Date: June 29–July 4



Discount: Up to 70 percent off on outdoor pieces, furniture, bedding, and more

SHOP



Brooklinen

Date: June 29–July 6

Discount: 20 percent off of their limited edition Twill Collection



SHOP



Allswell

Date: June 28–July 8

Discount: $150 off purchases of $495



SHOP



Wayfair

Date: June 29–July 4

Discount: Up to 75 percent off on outdoor furniture, bedding, living room furniture, mattresses, lighting, storage, and more

SHOP



Casper

Date: June 30–July 9

Discount: Take $125 off of purchases totaling $1,250+ and $225 off of $2,250+ with code: SUMMER

SHOP

Lulu & Georgia

Date: June 28–July 5

Discount: 20 percent off all rugs with code: July4

SHOP

Dormify

Date: June 28–July 5

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Discount: 20 percent off entire purchase with code: FIREWORK

SHOP



Crane & Canopy

Date: Now-July 4

Discount: Take 15 percent off bedding, sheets, pillows, and more with the promo code: STRIPES

SHOP



Fashion

Net-a-Porter

Date: Now-TBD

Discount: Up to 80 percent off items sitewide

SHOP



DL1961

Date: June 29–July 3

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

SHOP



Ban.do

Date: July 2–July 6

Discount: Free shipping on all orders plus a floaties gift with purchase on orders over $50

SHOP

Rebecca Taylor

Date: June 27–July 4

Discount: Extra 30 percent off sale with code: JULY30

SHOP



Aritzia

Date: Now–August 19

Discount: Everything up to 50 percent off

SHOP



Bloomingdales

Date: Now-July 4

Discount: Save 30-50 percent on select items. Save even more when you sign up for email or shop in-store during Deal Reveal where you can take an extra 20-40 percent off sale and clearance items labeled "deal reveal"

SHOP



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Saks OFF 5TH

Date: June 30–July 4

Discount: Up to 85 percent off in-store and online; take an additional 25 percent off clearance with promo code: HAPPY4TH

SHOP

Lord & Taylor

Date: June 27–July 4

Discount: 20 percent off regular and sale items plus up to 70 percent off clearance with promo code: JULY

SHOP

Alala

Date: July 1–July 6 at 2:59 a.m. EST

Discount: Buy any item, get a second item half off with code: SUNNY

SHOP

Target

Date: Now–July 4

Discount: 20 percent off swimwear with code: SWIM20

SHOP



Dr. Scholl's

Date: June 29–July 4



Discount: 20 percent off sitewide + free shipping

*Excludes full price original product + kids and work product

SHOP



Timberland

Date: June 28–July 4



Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items

SHOP

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sanctuary

Date: June 30–July 4



Discount: $25 off every $100 spent with code: JULY18

SHOP

Wildfox

Date: June 27–July 4

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide with code: AmericanAF

SHOP

The Dreslyn

Date: July 1–July 8 at midnight

Discount: Spend up to $500, take 20 percent off your order; spend more than $500, take 25 percent off your order with code: FOURTH



SHOP



Opening Ceremony

Date: June 29–July 4

Discount: Extra 20 percent off all sale items with promo code: JUL20

SHOP

Genuine People

Date: June 25–July 9

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide with code: FOURTH

SHOP

Chico's

Date: July 3–July 4 at 6 pm.

Discount: 50 perecent off entire purchase with code: 73284

SHOP

Of a Kind

Date: June 29–July 9

Discount: 30 percent off select products

SHOP

Beauty

Sigma Beauty

Date: July 2–July 6; July 4–July 5

Discount: Practk Blue Power Blender + Blue Palmat bundle for $15; Buy more, save more event: $10 off $50, $20 off $75, and $30 off $100

SHOP

MAKE UP FOR EVER

Date: In-store July 1 and online July 2

Discount: Save 15 percent off purchases of $75 or more and 20 percent off $100 or more

SHOP



W3ll People

Date: July 1–31

Discount: 10 percent off + free shipping in honor of their 10th anniversary

SHOP



This post will be updated with more sales as they become available.

