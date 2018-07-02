The Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop In-Between the Food and Fireworks

Just after Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Memorial Day, Fourth of July is at the top of the list of days to do your online shopping, since it offers up some of the biggest deals from tons of our favorite brands. Take a brief break from the beach bliss, cocktails, and fireworks to peruse our roundup of the holiday's best fashion, beauty, and home sales—then go back to eating your hotdog.
Home
Pottery Barn
Date: June 29–July 4
Discount: Up to 70 percent off on outdoor pieces, furniture, bedding, and more
Brooklinen
Date: June 29–July 6
Discount: 20 percent off of their limited edition Twill Collection
Allswell
Date: June 28–July 8
Discount: $150 off purchases of $495
Wayfair
Date: June 29–July 4
Discount: Up to 75 percent off on outdoor furniture, bedding, living room furniture, mattresses, lighting, storage, and more
Casper
Date: June 30–July 9
Discount: Take $125 off of purchases totaling $1,250+ and $225 off of $2,250+ with code: SUMMER
Lulu & Georgia
Date: June 28–July 5
Discount: 20 percent off all rugs with code: July4
Dormify
Date: June 28–July 5
Discount: 20 percent off entire purchase with code: FIREWORK
Crane & Canopy
Date: Now-July 4
Discount: Take 15 percent off bedding, sheets, pillows, and more with the promo code: STRIPES
Fashion
Net-a-Porter
Date: Now-TBD
Discount: Up to 80 percent off items sitewide
DL1961
Date: June 29–July 3
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide
Ban.do
Date: July 2–July 6
Discount: Free shipping on all orders plus a floaties gift with purchase on orders over $50
Rebecca Taylor
Date: June 27–July 4
Discount: Extra 30 percent off sale with code: JULY30
Aritzia
Date: Now–August 19
Discount: Everything up to 50 percent off
Bloomingdales
Date: Now-July 4
Discount: Save 30-50 percent on select items. Save even more when you sign up for email or shop in-store during Deal Reveal where you can take an extra 20-40 percent off sale and clearance items labeled "deal reveal"
Saks OFF 5TH
Date: June 30–July 4
Discount: Up to 85 percent off in-store and online; take an additional 25 percent off clearance with promo code: HAPPY4TH
Lord & Taylor
Date: June 27–July 4
Discount: 20 percent off regular and sale items plus up to 70 percent off clearance with promo code: JULY
Alala
Date: July 1–July 6 at 2:59 a.m. EST
Discount: Buy any item, get a second item half off with code: SUNNY
Target
Date: Now–July 4
Discount: 20 percent off swimwear with code: SWIM20
Dr. Scholl's
Date: June 29–July 4
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide + free shipping
*Excludes full price original product + kids and work product
Timberland
Date: June 28–July 4
Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items
Sanctuary
Date: June 30–July 4
Discount: $25 off every $100 spent with code: JULY18
Wildfox
Date: June 27–July 4
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide with code: AmericanAF
The Dreslyn
Date: July 1–July 8 at midnight
Discount: Spend up to $500, take 20 percent off your order; spend more than $500, take 25 percent off your order with code: FOURTH
Opening Ceremony
Date: June 29–July 4
Discount: Extra 20 percent off all sale items with promo code: JUL20
Genuine People
Date: June 25–July 9
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide with code: FOURTH
Chico's
Date: July 3–July 4 at 6 pm.
Discount: 50 perecent off entire purchase with code: 73284
Of a Kind
Date: June 29–July 9
Discount: 30 percent off select products
Beauty
Sigma Beauty
Date: July 2–July 6; July 4–July 5
Discount: Practk Blue Power Blender + Blue Palmat bundle for $15; Buy more, save more event: $10 off $50, $20 off $75, and $30 off $100
MAKE UP FOR EVER
Date: In-store July 1 and online July 2
Discount: Save 15 percent off purchases of $75 or more and 20 percent off $100 or more
W3ll People
Date: July 1–31
Discount: 10 percent off + free shipping in honor of their 10th anniversary
This post will be updated with more sales as they become available.