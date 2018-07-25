Remember Kourtney Kardashian's Italian vacation earlier this month? She swooned around Instagram-worthy destinations such as Rome, Capri, and Portofino with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her three children. During the trip, the 39-year-old star couldn't resist posting snaps from her trip, including some smoldering bikini selfies. It seems she isn't quite ready to let go of the vacation: Kourtney shared a stunning throwback swimsuitphoto on Tuesday.

In the photo, Kourtney is standing on the seats of a boat while wearing a teal swimsuit. The cutout one-piece, designed by Norma Kamali, perfectly highlighted her chiseled abs and arms. Kourtney then seemingly stared into the abyss while wearing a pair of ski-goggle inspired shades. It seems the reality star has an affinity for cutout swimwear; she captioned the 'gram: "Cutout swimsuits, on my app."

While I tracked down her exact swimsuit—the style is called "Bernie"—the piece is sadly sold out. Not to fret, however, as we found similar styles below. This #throwback swimsuit photo comes a few weeks after her boyfriend Bendjima publicly shamed her for posting this sultry bikini pic. (No word yet if he called her out again, though I hope he has since learned better.)

Cutout swimsuits 🧚🏼‍♂️ On my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

Mikoh, $109 SHOP IT

OYE Swimwear, $350 SHOP IT

Adriana Degreas, $305 SHOP IT