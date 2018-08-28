Kourtney Kardashian Parties in a Stunning Naked Dress in Mexico

Like just about everyone else, Kourtney Kardashian loves a good vacation. Following a trip to Italy last month, the star is back on that getaway life—and this time, the destination is Cabo, Mexico. The newly single mama has been enjoying the beach and pool with her girlfriends Amanda Lee, Stephanie Shepherd (who used to be Kim Kardashian's assistant), Sarah Howard, and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan.

After Kourtney posted a snap of herself in this purple metallic swimsuit, the 39-year-old followed up with a purple dress as the group made their way to Acre restaurant for dinner. Kourtney's netted, sheer dress featured neon orange pipping details and a matching belt cinched in her tiny waist. Underneath the ensemble, she wore a beige strapless bodysuit. A pair of simple hoop earrings and Stuart Weitzman nudist purple heels completed her sexy outfit.



The star has been amping up the sultry factor with her vacation looks, which is no surprise now she's enjoying the single life. Earlier this month, Kourtney broke things off with Younes Bendjima after two years of dating, though it's unclear why. (Perhaps the whole Instagram comment thing played a role in the breakup?) Since then, both sides have seemingly tried to move on by taking vacations with friends, which, I think, must be a nice escape from reality.