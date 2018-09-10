image
Mandy Moore Used to Walk by Fossil Stores in the Mall, Now She's The Face of the Brand

"You dream of being part of something like this as a kid."

image
image
Courtesy

Mandy Moore may not consider herself the trendiest dresser—"I'm more of the classic with a modern twist," she says—but her appearances at New York Fashion Week and on the red carpet in designs by the likes of Zuhair Murad beg to differ. She has impeccable taste in clothing and can turn up the glamour to the nth degree. Moore's elegant-yet-stylish preferences should serve her well in her latest campaign. The This Is Us actress is the newest celebrity ambassador for Fossil, one of the most timeless brands out there.

"I think back to first my experience of going to the mall and walking past the Fossil stores," she tells me. "Now to be associated with a brand that I deem so classic and understated...it’s crazy. When my friends go into the Fossil store, they send me pictures and it's of my face. You dream of being part of something like this as a kid and for it to come to fruition is incredible."

Moore designed three different dials for the brand's newest line of smartwatches: the Fossil Q Venture HR. Inspired by her newly renovated home, the dials feature a marble background with colorful specks. "I wanted to bring some of that fun, creative spirit from my house to the watch world," she says.

image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy

She's also now the proud owner of a smartwatch for the first time from this new line, whose fresh updates include heart-rate tracking, untethered GPS, optimized charge time, and the ability to be worn while swimming.

Before picking up your own new timepiece, take heed of Moore's shopping tips. In order to figure out which style is best for you, "try snapping a couple of photos and get a little distance from it. Send the photos in a group text to ask for opinions." Given that I myself don't own a cute, functional watch yet, I will definitely be taking her advice.

Shop some of the new Gen 4 smartwatches, ahead.

image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
