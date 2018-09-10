Thus far, Gigi Hadid’s New York Fashion Week schedule has been filled with runway appearances and fancy parties. On Sunday, after walking in Prabal Gurung with sister Bella Hadid, the model showed up to another soirée: The Business of Fashion’s 500 Gala at Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. The 23-year-old model wore a canary-yellow jumpsuit from Brandon Maxwell’s spring 2019 collection (the line just debuted on Saturday!) while Bella, who was also in attendance, wore a Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood spring 2019 bridal look.

While both their outfits were red-carpet worthy, Gigi's accessory made the biggest statement of all. She carried a see-through handbag with a bottle of rosé inside, even though there were plenty of drinks to be had at the gala. (I have so many questions for Gigi: Is the bottle real? Was the bag heavy to tote around? Why rosé? What's her favorite rosé brand? Questions that need answers.( The Brandon Maxwell design was playful, eye-catching, and definitely the highlight of Gigi's outfit.

The model will be in town for a few more days as she'll likely walk in the remaining NYFW shows. But while you wait for her next appearance, check out her nifty rosé-filled bag from all angles ahead.

