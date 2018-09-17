Only Kristen Stewart Could Pull Off a Sweater Dress on the Red Carpet

Red carpet dresses don't always look comfortable, but that wasn't the case for Kristen Stewart this week. The superstar attended the premiere of her new film, Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, at the Toronto Film Festival and wore a cozy, yet luxe, sweater dress. The fancy piece was from Chanel and was embellished all over with glittery sequins (Stewart has appeared in several campaigns for the fashion house and often wears the label on the red carpet). The dress featured a slight dropped waist, and an asymmetrical hemline that flowed away from her body.

Stewart kept the look dark and edgy with moody makeup and a chainlink necklace. She completed the outfit with a pair of black Sophia Webster pumps.

The actress is big on comfort. If you recall, back in May, Stewart took her heels off at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet barefoot, because the shoes were (presumably) uncomfortable. Though she didn't do that this time around, her Chanel sweater dress struck the perfect balance between elegance and ease.

As Stewart promotes her new movie, I'll be keeping tabs on her future cozy red carpet looks. Stay tuned.

