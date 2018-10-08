Kate Middleton doesn't have to panic over what she'll wear to Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on Friday, October 12. Knowing her, she already has an outfit ready. Since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge seven years ago, Kate's had time to refine her princess wardrobe and has gone to a handful of high-profile weddings, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's, earlier this year. All these ceremonies and parties have prepared her for whatever the dress code may entail.
The attire at Princess Eugenie's wedding is expected to be formal—day dresses and hats for women and morning coats for men. In the past, Kate's wedding guest dress choices have largely been two-piece ensembles (a dress and matching coat) or a simple coat dress. She recently wore a blue Catherine Walker ensemble to friend Sophie Carter's wedding and for Prince Harry's wedding, she stunned in a simple Alexander McQueen coat dress. This style is one of her most worn looks—she owns it in a variety of colors! It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Kate will likely wear something similar to the Walker or McQueen outfit on cousin-in-law Eugenie's big day.
She may also rewear a designer piece from her closet for the wedding.
Kate is known for recycling her outfits, regardless of the occasion, even though the royal family is given a sizeable wardrobe budget. It was reported that Prince Charles spent £4.96 million (about $6.5 million) on William, Harry, and Kate's clothes in 2017. (And now that Meghan's part of the family and carrying out royal duties, the clothing costs might climb even higher.)
In addition to re-wearing clothes, like any of us would, the Duchess of Cambridge also has a knack for finding affordable pieces. While the duchess often wears popular designer labels too from Jenny Packham to Catherine Walker, the polka dot dress she wore to William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene's wedding in 2013 was, believe it or not, from Topshop!
I'm hoping Kate's wedding guest look for this Friday's nuptials is something we haven't seen before and has a bit of color to it, like the blush Alexander McQueen dress she chose for sister Pippa's wedding. It's important to note that she has also worn a lot of blue to past weddings. Maybe she'll wear this color again on Oct. 12? Either way, I'm hedging my bets that the Duchess of Cambridge will either recycle an outfit or wear one in a similar style.
Check out what Kate wore to other weddings, below.