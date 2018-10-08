On September 22, 2018, Kate and her family attended the wedding of Sophie Carter and Robert Snuggs. She wore a Catherine Walker ensemble and Juliette Botterill headpiece. Mark Stewart

Kate Middleton doesn't have to panic over what she'll wear to Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on Friday, October 12. Knowing her, she already has an outfit ready. Since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge seven years ago, Kate's had time to refine her princess wardrobe and has gone to a handful of high-profile weddings, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's, earlier this year. All these ceremonies and parties have prepared her for whatever the dress code may entail.

The attire at Princess Eugenie's wedding is expected to be formal—day dresses and hats for women and morning coats for men. In the past, Kate's wedding guest dress choices have largely been two-piece ensembles (a dress and matching coat) or a simple coat dress. She recently wore a blue Catherine Walker ensemble to friend Sophie Carter's wedding and for Prince Harry's wedding, she stunned in a simple Alexander McQueen coat dress. This style is one of her most worn looks—she owns it in a variety of colors! It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Kate will likely wear something similar to the Walker or McQueen outfit on cousin-in-law Eugenie's big day.

She may also rewear a designer piece from her closet for the wedding.



Kate is known for recycling her outfits, regardless of the occasion, even though the royal family is given a sizeable wardrobe budget. It was reported that Prince Charles spent £4.96 million (about $6.5 million) on William, Harry, and Kate's clothes in 2017. (And now that Meghan's part of the family and carrying out royal duties, the clothing costs might climb even higher.)

Kate at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. She wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress, a Phillip Treacy hat, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Getty Images

In addition to re-wearing clothes, like any of us would, the Duchess of Cambridge also has a knack for finding affordable pieces. While the duchess often wears popular designer labels too from Jenny Packham to Catherine Walker, the polka dot dress she wore to William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene's wedding in 2013 was, believe it or not, from Topshop!

On May 11, 2013, Kate attended the wedding of William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene at the church of St. Mary the Virgin in Ewelme near Oxford, England. Pregnant with Prince George at the time, she covered her baby bump in a polka dot dress from Topshop and wore a Vivien Sheriff hat. Getty Images

I'm hoping Kate's wedding guest look for this Friday's nuptials is something we haven't seen before and has a bit of color to it, like the blush Alexander McQueen dress she chose for sister Pippa's wedding. It's important to note that she has also worn a lot of blue to past weddings. Maybe she'll wear this color again on Oct. 12? Either way, I'm hedging my bets that the Duchess of Cambridge will either recycle an outfit or wear one in a similar style.

On May 20, 2017, Kate attended her sister’s wedding at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield Green, England. (Pippa Middleton married James Matthews.) As Pippa’s maid of honor, Kate wore a blush-colored dress from Alexander McQueen and a floral fascinator. Getty Images

Check out what Kate wore to other weddings, below.

On June 9, 2012, Kate attended the wedding of Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt at The Church of St. Andrew and St. Mary, Stoke Rochford in Grantham, England. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Katherine Hooker coat, a Jenny Packham floral print dress, and a Whiteley hat. She carried a Hobbs clutch bag and wore pearl earrings from Heavenly Necklaces. Getty Images

On October 23, 2010, Prince William and Kate Middleton left the wedding of their friends Harry Mead and Rosie Bradford in the village of Northleach, Gloucestershire. Kate wore a black blazer over an electric blue dress by Issa. Getty Images

On August 14, 2009, Kate attended the wedding of Nicholas Van Cutsem and Alice Hadden-Paton at The Guards Chapel, Wellington Barracks in London. She wore a blue Jane Troughton brocade coat and a blue Jane Corbett hat. Getty Images

On July 19, 2008, Kate attended the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman in a watercolor-inspired dress and blue blazer. Getty Images