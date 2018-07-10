Meghan Markle's Emilia Wickstead Dress Is a Perfect Fit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a busy day so far in Ireland. After arriving at the Dublin airport in a forest green outfit, the Duchess of Sussex changed up her look for a summer garden party at the Glencairn House. While Meghan first paid homage to the national color of Ireland (green!), her second look was a classic little black dress.

The fit-and-flare number by Emilia Wickstead (the same British designer who critiqued Meghan's wedding gown back in May) was short, though still modest, so it showed off her Aquazzura bow pumps, which she wore last month to the Young Leaders Awards Ceremony. The royal accessorized with a Givenchy black satin clutch, paying tribute again to the designer for the second time today. She accessorized with a dramatic pair of diamond drop earrings, which you can see clearly in the video below.

The reception tonight is just one of many events both Meghan and Prince Harry will attend for their royal tour. Tomorrow, the couple's scheduled to visit the Gaelic Sports Festival, the Famine Memorial, and take a trip to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum. The Duchess of Sussex definitely has more outfits packed for the various occasions, though I personally hope she wears more color. Perhaps yellow, like this Brandon Maxwell dress?

See her LBD, below.