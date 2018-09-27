Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank is set for Friday, October 12 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor (the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their "I dos"). At the top of everyone's mind, of course, is what kind of wedding dress will Eugenie wear on her big day. Here's a sample of questions running through my brain: What will it look like? Who's the designer? Will it resemble Meghan's? Will she have a second dress?

Though the royal has been mum on the details, if you track her style, you can get a sense of what she might look for in a wedding gown. Eugenie's known for wearing fashion-forward pieces, from floral minidress to fit-and-flare three-quarter sleeve dresses. She's worn designs by the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Erdem, Michael Kors, and Maggy London. The dresses too often highlight her curves and waistline—something Eugenie might want to emphasize in her wedding gown look.

She's not afraid to give trends a try and has broken royal dress protocols before...in style. For example, all women in the royal family are required to wear tights, but back in 2017 Eugenie skipped wearing hosiery with her heels at the Ascot Racecourse. She's not alone in this though as Meghan's done it too.



In addition, Eugenie has also worn some unconventional fascinators, along with her sister Beatrice, that have become a fixture of internet talk. One thing is certain—Eugenie simply wears what she likes, paying no mind to anyone else. So, when it comes to her wedding gown, expect a surprise or two, whether it be a beaded dress train or a lace bodice. It's safe to say, however, Eugenie's wedding dress might have sleeves for a more conservative look.

After all, Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson wore a poofy-sleeved ivory duchess satin gown by Lindka Cierach when she married Prince Andrew in 1986. Plus, Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding dress featured lace sleeves and Meghan's own Givenchy gown had a three-quarter sleeve style. If Eugenie looks to them for inspiration, her arms will definitely be partially covered at the ceremony.

While all these details are fun to speculate, including the tiara she will wear, Eugenie recently revealed one small piece to the wedding dress puzzle. In an interview with British Vogue, the 28-year-old revealed her gown will be made by a British designer.

"[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about," she said. "As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it."

Given that Eugenie wore an Erdem dress to announce her engagement in, the fashion house could very well be making her bridal look. In the past, she's also worn creations from British designers like Vivienne Westwood, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Burberry, and Osman.



Ultimately, whatever Princess E chooses to wear for her wedding day, she's bound to look beautiful.