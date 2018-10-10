image
Kate Middleton Wore an Off-the-Shoulder Tweed Dress by Erdem to the Victoria and Albert Museum

She wasn't afraid to show some skin.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton visited the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to open a new photography center. To mark her first visit as a royal patron of the museum, Kate wore an Erdem tweed dress (that's now sold out) and pearl earrings from the fashion house. The ensemble featured short sleeves and an off-the-shoulder fit. A burgundy sash ran across her waist and the dress also had floral embellishments on the asymmetrical neckline. The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with a black Jimmy Choo clutch and velvet pumps. It's been a while since we've seen Kate rock an off-the-shoulder look, but perhaps she took some notes from Meghan Markle—who isn't shy about showing off her shoulders.

This was Kate's third public engagement since returning from maternity leave earlier this month. Unlike yesterday's lavender-colored number by Emilia Wickstead, Kate chose a dress with tweed details that added a touch of something special to her look. This look might also be completely new too, though Erdem is one of Kate's go-to designer labels. While this dress is by no means her Alexander McQueen coat dress—what I assume is her favorite piece ever—it does look like something she can pull out for any occasion.

The Duchess Of Cambridge Opens The V&A Photography Centre
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duchess Of Cambridge Opens The V&A Photography Centre
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duchess Of Cambridge Opens The V&A Photography Centre
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Kate's Erdem choice was definitely different than Meghan Markle's black velvet Givenchy dress, which she wore to the Royal Academy's Oceania Exhibit last month. The tweed gave Kate's dress a timeless but polished vibe while Meghan's outfit was a little more sleek and modern.

image
Getty Images

Don't expect Kate to repeat her museum look though at Princess Eugenie's wedding this Friday. The Duchess of Cambridge will likely wearing an outfit that's a little more formal, like another designer dress with a matching coat and fascinator.

