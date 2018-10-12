Kavanaugh Protest
This Dog Jacket From Moschino x H&M's Collection Is Undeniably Adorable

Is anyone else obsessed with this?

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

When designers collaborate with H&M, the collection is almost always guaranteed to sell out within minutes. (I broke out into a sweat last year trying to buy an Erdem x H&M gray hoodie online). In addition to Erdem, H&M's past collaborations have ranged from fashion houses like Kenzo to Versace and Balmain. This year, H&M partnered with Moschino, offering everything from MTV-themed hoodies to Disney motif oversize tees.

The nostalgically vibrant looks from the collab also ties neatly into Jeremy Scott's own Spring '19 collection, which was inspired by his formative years. "Whenever I design, I think about my friends. The Moschino x H&M look book is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity, and the energy of the people and the collection," he said.

Plus, the line wouldn't be nearly as fun without something for a man's best friend:the dog. After you scroll through all the clothes for humans, you'll see that Scott created a mini dog jacket with a gold chain print. It's cute! It's tiny! It's adorable! And, as MarieClaire.com's beauty editor Chloe Metzger points out, this dog looks eerily like Justin Bieber.

image
Courtesy

Unfortunately...I don't have a dog anymore, but I'm sort of wishing I do now. On the bright side, I'm 100 percent willing to buy the jacket for anyone in my life that has a lil pup. Just slide into my DMs with a note and it's yours.

Check out some pieces from the rest of the collection, then stay tuned for the Moschino x H&M show on October 24. I better see a puppy or two on the runway...

image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
