Last month, Princess Eugenie wore two different gowns on her wedding day. She walked down the aisle in a gorgeous Peter Pilotto wedding dress designed to show off her scoliosis scar (which almost brought tears to my eyes). Then, later that night, she changed into a stunning blush dress by Zac Posen, which featured long sleeves and a caped shoulder. The designer dress was fitted in the waist, and flowed away from her body in a beautiful display of silky fabric.

Her second gown was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside. Specifically, Posen chose the pink color to reflect the blush of an English rose. As for the White Rose of York (a symbol for the House of York), it was subtlety embroidered on both the shoulder and back, which held together the cape.

Of course, the only image of this dress from that night was taken by royal photographer Alex Bramall—guests reportedly weren't allowed to have their phones inside the reception. Which was true until yesterday, when Posen shared an Instagram of Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress from behind—the photo was taken at his atelier. From behind, you could really see the stunning details.

The back was designed with buttons trailing down the spine and featured a low back so as to not cover Princess Eugenie's scar. The silky fabric flowed out from behind like a super woman cape. From behind, the dress looked twice as romantic and dramatic than from the front. Posen captioned the 'gram, "The back by popular demand, before the final #whiteroseofyork embroidery was placed."

Oh, here's the front of the dress again just in case you're still obsessed with it. I still am.

