Serena and Venus Williams aren't just indomitable forces in tennis, they're invincible in fashion, too. While Serena runs her own eponymous clothing line "Serena," Venus has EleVen, a fitness line she founded in 2007. "I was inspired by being better than your best. Be an 11/10. I’ve always been driven by this motto—whether I’m on the court or off of it," she said to Page Six. "It made sense to launch a fitness line dedicated to that vibe."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The line is still going strong in 2018 and today, Williams dropped a new collection called Morning Glory. In an effort to combat your winter woes, Williams fresh pieces offer vibrant, punchy printed bomber jackets, leggings, and workout bras. Her neon tennis skirts and workout tops will put you front and center on the court (or at a barre class).

"My line feels different from any other fitness gear you see out there. It’s not boring and certainly not made for wallflowers. It’s strong, powerful, confident," she tells MarieClaire.com. "This collection is especially unique. I love the print— it could have gone minimal and then BAM! Pops of yellow. It’s fun."

Venus herself models a workout ensemble in the campaign, looking fierce and cool.

Courtesy

The prices for Venus' EleVen line ranges from an affordable $120 for a jacket to $59 for a top and come in sizes XS to XL. (The brand itself also has a partnership with Dia & Co., an activewear subscription box service for plus-size women, in an effort to become more size inclusive.) The materials used for the fitness pieces has four-way stretch, protects you from harmful UV rays, and features EleVen pro-dri for quick-dry performance and breathability.

Courtesy

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Courtesy

While Morning Glory is made for fitness fanatics who want to stand out, Venus revealed that her own family is personally obsessed with the more everyday pieces from the Seamless collection. As for her relationship with her sister, Serena, and whether or not they trade design tips, Venus shares, "I was so proud when Serena launched her line. We now not only talk about tennis, but also about tulle and tank tops!"

As for the future of her now 11-year-old fitness line, Venus has big plans. She's already introduced her line in places like Hong Kong and London, and she's ready to take her brand further abroad. "It felt so fly seeing my line in iconic department stores where you can shop Prada and Burberry, you know?" she says. "The next step for the brand is continuing the world domination. I’m all about what’s next, and we have a lot of exciting things to come."

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter. SUBSCRIBE HERE