Outlander Season 4 2018
Donatella Versace Recreated J. Lo's Iconic Green Dress and Amber Velletta Modeled It

This time, the dress is printed with hearts.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

This weekend was dedicated to the designers. On Saturday, Alexander Wang took over the Williamsburg Savings Bank in Brooklyn, New York, for his Collection 2 drop. And on Sunday, the night belonged to Donatella Versace, who held her pre-fall 2019 runway show at the New York Stock Exchange.

For this collection, Donatella drew inspiration from her past collections by revisiting the safety pin collection of Spring 1994 and Jim Dine heart prints from 1997. The designer even sent a plunging neckline dress, featuring the hearts, that was clearly a throwback to Jennifer Lopez's iconic green dress from the 2000 Grammys. To bring it home, Amber Velletta, who originally modeled the tropical printed dress on the 1999 runway, closed the show in the modern-day heart version.

Meanwhile Gigi Hadid modeled a Versace logo shirt adorned with safety pins (it'll be available for pre-order on Moda Operandi December 18), Kaia Gerber showed off a safety pin silk skirt, and Liu Wen walked down the runway in a Versace pantsuit set. Guests such as Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian graced the front row to take all the action in.

The plunging neckline green dress in 1999 vs. the one from pre-fall 2019

image
Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock & JP Yim/Getty Images

It's become known as the "J.Lo dress"

Jennifer Lopez File Photos
Getty ImagesBarry King

