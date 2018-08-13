Designer Virgil Abloh has a lot on his creative plate and shows no signs of slowing down. Aside from helming the innovative vision for Louis Vuitton menswear (he’s been the artistic director of the fashion house since March 2018), Abloh also runs his own line Off-White. And the label just announced its partnering with Nike and Serena Williams on a tennis style collaboration titled The Queen Collection.

For those who aren’t familiar with Off-White, it’s a luxury streetwear label beloved by hypebeasts everywhere. Abloh is credited with designing iconic items such as sneakers with an orange zip tie or a black crossbody bag that simple says, “Sculpture.” What this means, I’m not sure, but Abloh has a way of making a regular ol’ bag look ultra swaggy. He also happens to be BFFs with some major style players like Kanye West and the Kardashians—NBD.

This exciting news also comes two weeks before the 2018 US Open tournament, which starts on August 27. Williams will wear a tennis dress designed by Abloh.

"The dress is feminine, but combines her aggression. It's partially revealing. It's asymmetrical. It has a sort of ballerina-esque silhouette to symbolize her grace," said Abloh in a press release. "It's not about bells and whistles and tricks. It's just about it living on the body, and expressing Serena’s spirit with each swing of the racket."

In addition to the dress, the Queen Collection, out later this month, will feature a bomber jacket, a bag, the NikeCourt Flare 2 and limited editions of The 10: Nike Air Max 97 and The 10: Nike Blazer Mid SW. See the announcement as well as pieces from the collection, below.

