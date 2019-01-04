MCX020119_064
Meghan Markle's Club Monaco Coat Is on Sale

image
By Marina Liao
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Last November, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made headlines when they both accidentally twinned in burgundy. Meghan was making a follow-up visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen after releasing a cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with them and wore a full coat and dress look from Club Monaco. (On the other side of town, Kate stunned in her own Paule Ka burgundy skirt suit.) In a stroke of luck (or just because it's after the holidays and sales are still in full swing), Meghan's classic Club Monaco outerwear is on sale for $349 with an extra 30 percent discount (!!), so the total is $244.30.

The wool blend jacket comes in two other colors, carmel and light heather gray, just in case you prefer more neutral tones, and features a straight fit with a double-button closure. You can wear it with a dress, tights and boots for winter, like the Duchess of Sussex did, or layer it over a cozy knit sweater and jeans. The possibilities for this versatile coat are endless. And Meghan, if you've somehow found this post/are reading it: you need the two other coat colors!

The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang
$244.30
Club Monaco Daylina Coat clubmonaco.com
SHOP IT

Shop even more Club Monaco outerwear from the sale, below.

