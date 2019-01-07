The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards is finally here, and the red carpet is filled with beautiful designer gowns and sexy naked dresses. One gown in particular, worn by Keri Russell, instantly caught our eye. The star, who is nominated tonight for lead actress in The Americans, arrived in a silver metallic dress with a plunging neckline. The sleeveless ensemble draped to the floor and sparkled under the red carpet lights.



Russell appears to love this sexy detail as she previously wore a plunging neckline gown to the 2018 Emmy Awards. Though that featured sleeves and extra embellishments like feathers, her metallic dress tonight was all about the sparkle and shine. She accessorized with a pair of glittery earrings and a sleek clutch.

Accompanying Russell on the red carpet was her husband Matthew Rhys, who is also nominated tonight for lead actor in The Americans. Though we'll have to wait to see who snags the actual Golden Globe, Russell is already a winner in our eyes for best dressed. Check out her stunning dress, from all angles, below.

Getty Images Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Getty Images Jon Kopaloff

Getty Images Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC

