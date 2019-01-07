image
Keri Russell Wore a Metallic Plunging Neckline Dress to the 2019 Golden Globes

All eyes on her, please.

image
By Marina Liao
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards is finally here, and the red carpet is filled with beautiful designer gowns and sexy naked dresses. One gown in particular, worn by Keri Russell, instantly caught our eye. The star, who is nominated tonight for lead actress in The Americans, arrived in a silver metallic dress with a plunging neckline. The sleeveless ensemble draped to the floor and sparkled under the red carpet lights.

Russell appears to love this sexy detail as she previously wore a plunging neckline gown to the 2018 Emmy Awards. Though that featured sleeves and extra embellishments like feathers, her metallic dress tonight was all about the sparkle and shine. She accessorized with a pair of glittery earrings and a sleek clutch.

Accompanying Russell on the red carpet was her husband Matthew Rhys, who is also nominated tonight for lead actor in The Americans. Though we'll have to wait to see who snags the actual Golden Globe, Russell is already a winner in our eyes for best dressed. Check out her stunning dress, from all angles, below.

NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff
NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC

NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
Getty ImagesTodd Williamson/NBC

