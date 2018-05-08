Rihanna MET GALA 2018
​Blake Lively's Slip Dress Is the Easy Piece You'll Want in Your Spring Wardrobe

Just throw on and go.

The Image Direct

The Met Gala calls for extravagant gowns but as soon as the red carpet wraps up, stars often change into a comfier look. (I vote for sweats!) As if to prove that point, Blake Lively stepped out the morning after in a simple springy dress. She paired the Malene Birger nude slip with white sneakers and a navy baseball cap for that quintessential warm-weather outfit. To top it off, Blake even went braless.

Considering she wore a corseted outfit last night, it all makes sense—this look seems way more comfortable than her Met Gala gown. Although that was a royal masterpiece by Versace, it looked quite heavy as Blake ascended the stairs and the gown was so big, she had to take a bus to the event. After debuting that majestic outfit, I don't blame Blake for wanting to go casual the next day. And luckily, her exact slip dress is still available to shop.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

