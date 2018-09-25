image
Blake Lively Paired a Nude Bodysuit With Her Daring Floral Dress

It's the perfect wear to layer a plunging neckline.

image
Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis

Following the promotional tour of her new film A Simple Favor in Paris, Blake Lively took some much needed me time, which included retail therapy and a fashion show. On Monday, the actress arrived in a stunning Dior dress for the fashion house's spring 2019 runway show. The dress featured delicate floral embroidery on the bodice, and the bottom was made of cotton-candy colored tulle. To make the gown appear even more intricate, it featured a silver cage skirt overlay.

The piece was evocative of Dior's other "naked dresses," worn by celebrities like Bella Hadid. Since creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's gown designs often look delicate and sheer, whoever wears it has to embrace the possibility of their undergarments showing. However, as we often know, Hollywood stars can tweak the designs to their liking. Lively, in particular, found the perfect hack for making her dress feel a little more modest on top.

Instead of embracing the sheer, plunging neckline, which would have been NSFW, she layered a nude bodysuit underneath her ensemble. This simple piece was sexy and practical—it prevented any accidental slips at the event. The star likely thought of this outfit herself, as she has said more than once to the press that she is her own stylist.

Keep the genius fashion hacks coming, Blake.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 24, 2018
Getty ImagesMarc Piasecki

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis
Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau
Shop similar beige bodysuits, below.

