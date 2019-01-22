image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Bang Styles for Every Hair Texture
image
2
Kamala Harris Just Announced She's Running In 2020
image
3
Meet #ReadWithMC's February Author, Fiona Barton
image
4
How to Get Married at Kensington Palace
image
5
We Could All Use These Great Self-Care Apps

Kate Middleton's Head-to-Toe Green Outfit is a Lesson in Color Coordination

The Duchess chose a Beulah dress for her London appearance.

By Lucy Wood
Duchess of Cambridge visits Family Action
Getty ImagesDominic Lipinski - PA Images

If you’re planning on wearing any color other than olive green today, you might want to rethink that. You'll realize it's the only shade worth debating after you see the newest photos of Kate Middleton arriving for her royal appearance on Tuesday morning at Family Action Lewisham in South London. According to Kensington Palace, the charity “works to tackle some of the most complex and difficult issues facing families today.” Kate, who has long focused on the well-being of children in her royal work, previously visited the same charity back in 2017 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

Today, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a head-to-toe coordinated color palette for the visit, based around a bespoke green Beulah dress. Not only is the piece perfect for Kate and in keeping with her signature style, but it also comes from the ethical London-based designer, which supports victims of sex trafficking in India.

Kate styled the perfectly tailored, long-sleeved "Yahvi" midi dress with an emerald green, croc-skin belt worn at the waist, along with a muted green suede clutch bag, matchy-matchy green suede heels and (of course), a bouncy blow out.

Duchess of Cambridge visits Family Action
Getty ImagesDominic Lipinski - PA Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Kate, always a fan of bright looks for her public visits, is enjoying keeping color firmly in her wardrobe for 2019. Just last week, she stepped out in a vibrant fuschia Oscar de la Renta dress, a similar shade to the one her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, wore just the day before. According to the Duchesses right now, bold is better.

image
Getty Images

While the green version of the dress is exclusive for the Duchess of Cambridge, you can get your hands on a pretty pink version, or the elegant navy version below.

Yahvi Navy Midi Dress
beulah beulahlondon.com
$550.00
Shop It

Anyone else now thinking that green would be a great choice to wear today?

Related Story
image
5 Royal Family-Approved Beauty Brands

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Duchess Of Sussex Announces Four Royal Patronages Meghan Markle Reportedly Had a Secret Instagram
image Meghan Markle Held a Meeting with New Zealand's PM
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image How to Get Married at Kensington Palace
image Meghan Markle is the 'Avocado Toast Whisperer'
image Clues Harry & Meghan Have Dropped About Their Baby
image See the Fab Four's Holiday Thank You Cards
The Duke Of Cambridge Launch's Nationwide Veterans Programme Prince William Had a Secret Royal Engagement
image Meghan Markle Might Return to Acting
image Prince William Hurt Kate During Their Breakup
image Kate Middleton's Controversial Fave Pizza Topping