Kate Middleton's Head-to-Toe Green Outfit is a Lesson in Color Coordination

If you’re planning on wearing any color other than olive green today, you might want to rethink that. You'll realize it's the only shade worth debating after you see the newest photos of Kate Middleton arriving for her royal appearance on Tuesday morning at Family Action Lewisham in South London. According to Kensington Palace, the charity “works to tackle some of the most complex and difficult issues facing families today.” Kate, who has long focused on the well-being of children in her royal work, previously visited the same charity back in 2017 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

Today, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a head-to-toe coordinated color palette for the visit, based around a bespoke green Beulah dress. Not only is the piece perfect for Kate and in keeping with her signature style, but it also comes from the ethical London-based designer, which supports victims of sex trafficking in India.

Kate styled the perfectly tailored, long-sleeved "Yahvi" midi dress with an emerald green, croc-skin belt worn at the waist, along with a muted green suede clutch bag, matchy-matchy green suede heels and (of course), a bouncy blow out.



Getty Images Dominic Lipinski - PA Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Kate, always a fan of bright looks for her public visits, is enjoying keeping color firmly in her wardrobe for 2019. Just last week, she stepped out in a vibrant fuschia Oscar de la Renta dress, a similar shade to the one her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, wore just the day before. According to the Duchesses right now, bold is better.

Getty Images

While the green version of the dress is exclusive for the Duchess of Cambridge, you can get your hands on a pretty pink version, or the elegant navy version below.

Yahvi Navy Midi Dress beulah beulahlondon.com $550.00 Shop It

Anyone else now thinking that green would be a great choice to wear today?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

