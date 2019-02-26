ABC's 'The Bachelor' - Season 23
Watch Dior's Fall '19 Show From the Comfort of Your Couch

Make yourself a cup of coffee and tune in.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy of Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri's spring 2019 show for Christian Dior opened with a group of dancers. But don't expect the designer to do the same things twice: Chiuri will be showing her fall 2019 collection at Paris Fashion Week shortly, and though not many details have been shared, we do know the clothes and accessories that come out of it will be sought after by the fashion crowd.

Last season, Chiuri brought back and breathed new life into Dior's iconic saddlebag, so don't be surprised if the designer revives something else from the fashion house's archives. In fact, instead of completely new silhouettes and styles, I'm hoping she'll bring back some blasts from the past, whether that's in the form of a shoe or dress. If you're stuck commuting to work or didn't receive your PFW ticket in the mail, not to worry. We have a livestream set up, courtesy of Dior.

You don't need a front row ticket to Paris to enjoy the show. Just tune in below at 8:30 a.m. EST and prepare to fall in love with Chiuri's latest collection.

