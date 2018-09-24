Here's a Live Stream of Christian Dior’s Spring 2019 Show

For fall 2018, Maria Grazia Chiuri of Christian Dior revealed a haute couture collection of dreamy dresses. She sent more than 70 looks down the runway, which all struck the ideal balance between sophistication and femininity. The colors ranged from navy and blush tones, giving the collection a romantic vibe—and every look was quintessentially Dior.

For her spring 2019 collection, however, not much is yet known. Today, Chiuri will showcase next season’s spring ready-to-wear collection in Paris, officially kicking off the city's fashion week schedule. In the past, the designer was known for making a statement on the runway, whether it was with her “We Should All be Feminists” T-shirts or sheer dresses—the latter having been worn by everyone from Bella Hadid to Natalie Portman on the red carpet. The front row of her show is always packed with celebrities, from Emma Roberts to Cara Delevingne.

Based on what you know about Chiuri, you can likely expect the designer to debut a spirited spring 2019 collection that will be sought after by every fashion girl. We may even see a new wave of feminist messages in her outfits, but if not, rest assured Chiuri will make you feel every bit as confident and strong with her clothes.

Watch a live stream to the Dior show, below. You don’t need to be in Paris to get in on all the front-row action.

