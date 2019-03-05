Arriving with husband Prince Harry, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle attended Prince Charles’s investiture 50th anniversary reception at Buckingham Palace.





Meghan chose a beautiful metallic brocade dress for the occasion, paired with a cream coat, rose gold clutch, and nude heels.





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Her Majesty the Queen are also in attendance for the royal family's special day.

Today marks a special day for the royal family, as it's the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. For anyone else who was as confused as I was about what that actually means, it’s basically been half a century since Prince Charles formally and ceremonially took up crown. See, it’s kind of a big deal, and all of your royal favorites are in attendance at Buckingham Palace for the celebration, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It’s the first time the royal fab four have been reunited in public since Christmas and, of course, they’re all looking wonderful. Feud? What feud?

Sure, I know that today is all about Prince Charles, but there’s a very important dress and coat combination that needs to be discussed as a matter of urgency first. Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle, fresh from her recent baby shower trip to New York City, looked elegant yet modern in a seriously stunning metallic brocade dress, woven with pale tones of silver and gold.

The Duchess wore the dress with a recycled favorite—her cream Amanda Wakeley coat—and the two pieces together are a winning color combination.

Meghan kept to a pale, neutral color palette for the reception with a sweet rose gold Wilbur and Gussie silk clutch, as well as nude Paul Andrew heels and her trusty Maison Birks gold bar earrings, which were the perfect accompaniment to her effortless up-do hairstyle.

The reception at the palace, hosted by Her Majesty, honors Prince Charles’s contribution to the national life of Wales across five decades, and welcomes some of Wales’ charities, organizations and businesses, as well as celebrities. In attendance alongside the royals are welsh band, Stereophonics, and welsh Game of Thrones star, Owen Teale.

If Meghan and Harry don’t spend the entire afternoon trying to get season finale spoilers from Teale, they’re better humans than I.

There's still no word on where Meghan's gorgeous dress is from, but if you have your eye on her lovely coat, then you're in luck.

Cream Sculpted Tailoring Crombie Coat amandawakeley.com $1,190.00 Shop It

