It's the most wonderful time of the year: All of your favorite royals (read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, and more) are gathering at the Queen's Sandringham estate to attend their annual Christmas service and spend the holiday together.

Though Meghan wasn't officially a duchess this time last year, the Queen still invited her to attend the festivities and spend quality time with the royal family. So much has happened since then with Meghan alone—her wedding, her pregnancy, her first charity initiative, her first royal tour, etc.—it's fascinating to see photos of the royal family at this time last year knowing how much everyone has experienced since.

Kate and Will had plenty of life changes of their own—including the birth of their third child Prince Louis, their two eldest children Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, participating in stealing the show at two different weddings, Kate becoming an aunt to her sister Pippa Middleton's first child, and the Duchess of Cambridge's official return from maternity leave.

Even Queen Elizabeth experienced some big life changes, like officially passing on her duties like the royal patronage to the Fab Four. Of course, we can't forget about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who got married only a few months ago as well.

To put it simply, the royal family had themselves a year. Here's the whole clan at Sandringham last year:

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Getty Images ADRIAN DENNIS

And here they are this year:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Meghan wore a darker ensemble than last year, complete with a similarly shaped (but, again, darker) hat and matching bag. Kate wore a vibrant red coat with a matching fascinator, and the two chatted amiably as they entered the church. The most obvious difference between this year and last year, of course, is that Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, and now Meghan is expecting the latest addition to the royal family.

What a difference a year makes.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE