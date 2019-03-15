Anthropologie has finally expanded its clothing to make it accessible for women above a size 16. Today, the brand launched APlus by Anthropologie, which features extended sizing from 16W-26W. Previously, the retailer only reached women sizes 00P–14P and 00–16. I, personally, am obsessed with Anthropologie—and could not be more thrilled the brand has finally taken this major step to reach real women of all sizes.

Model Candice Huffine poses for Anthropologie’s spring campaign. Anthropologie

Much like its wellness shops, APlus by Anthropologie will have its own mini shops within select Anthro stores across the country including New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Illinois, Texas, and California. "What to expect? A collection with all of the fun, charm, and romance of Anthropologie," Hillary Super, co-president of Anthropologie, writes on the site's landing page.

The extended sizing has over 120 (!) styles from its new spring collection, which features models Candice Huffine, Paloma Elsesser, and Ali Tate in a beautiful campaign shot in Mexico City. And, yes, it includes some of Anthro's favorite in-house brands (read: Maeve and Pilcro) with support from other labels like DL1961 and Cloth + Stone.

Considering there are hundreds of styles to choose from, I narrowed down my favorites to shop for spring and summer, below.

