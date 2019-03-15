image
Today's Top Stories
1
Amazon Just Dropped a Game-Changing Mask Line
image
2
The New President of Planned Parenthood's Big Plan
image
3
13 White Sneakers Totally Worth the Scuff Struggle
image
4
Why I'm Torn About Beto
image
5
The 25 Best Reality Shows Of All Time

Anthropologie Launches Its First Plus-Size Line, APlus by Anthropologie

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Anthropologie

Anthropologie has finally expanded its clothing to make it accessible for women above a size 16. Today, the brand launched APlus by Anthropologie, which features extended sizing from 16W-26W. Previously, the retailer only reached women sizes 00P–14P and 00–16. I, personally, am obsessed with Anthropologie—and could not be more thrilled the brand has finally taken this major step to reach real women of all sizes.

image
Model Candice Huffine poses for Anthropologie’s spring campaign.
Anthropologie

Much like its wellness shops, APlus by Anthropologie will have its own mini shops within select Anthro stores across the country including New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Illinois, Texas, and California. "What to expect? A collection with all of the fun, charm, and romance of Anthropologie," Hillary Super, co-president of Anthropologie, writes on the site's landing page.

The extended sizing has over 120 (!) styles from its new spring collection, which features models Candice Huffine, Paloma Elsesser, and Ali Tate in a beautiful campaign shot in Mexico City. And, yes, it includes some of Anthro's favorite in-house brands (read: Maeve and Pilcro) with support from other labels like DL1961 and Cloth + Stone.

Considering there are hundreds of styles to choose from, I narrowed down my favorites to shop for spring and summer, below.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
13 White Sneakers Totally Worth the Scuff Struggle
image
Amazon Just Dropped a Game-Changing Mask Line
image
The 10 Best Face Serums at the Drugstore
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
13 White Sneakers Totally Worth the Scuff Struggle
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 : Day One 5 Legitimate Ways to Wear Sheer Dresses IRL
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings
image Strappy Sandals Are THE Shoes to Buy for Spring
image Kentucky Derby Outfit Inspo for Wherever You Go
image
Proof Amal Clooney Is Secretly a Goddess
image Kate Middleton Used This Hack on Her McQueen Dress
image
Found: 13 Cute Spring Bags Under $50
image Kate Middleton Just Inspired Your Future Workwear
image Amazon Reviewers Love These $11 Leggings