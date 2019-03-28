Reformation's style categories have expanded over the past years, going from a sustainable clothing brand that offers just cute dresses and tops to one that also offers jeans, swimsuits, petite-size clothing, and children's clothes. Last year in March, the company even, finally, released a plus size collection with model Ali Tate Cutler in sizes 0 to 22 and XS to 3X. However, the dresses, tops, and two-piece sets were only part of a capsule collection and once sold out, disappeared from the website.

For those who were utterly bummed by this, not to worry, Reformation came back with even better news. Today, the beloved brand announced a permanent size-inclusive collection (!!!). What you can expect from this line: 18 of Reformation’s best-selling styles, including tops, bodysuits, skirts, and dresses (with new things added monthly) starting at $48. The size range is 1X to 3X and 14 to 24. The pieces are currently available to shop on Reformation and will also be on Nordstrom March 29.

Since Ref's extended sizing collection isn't going anywhere, take comfort in the fact you'll have access to crisp white dresses and daisy printed skirts until the end of summer. Below, our favorite pieces to wear for tropical vacations, brunches, and beyond.

