image
Today's Top Stories
1
Taylor Jenkins Reid Talks 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
image
2
How Do You Put on Your Bra?
image
3
The Craziest 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theories
image
4
Where to Go on Your Babymoon
image
5
16 Things That Will Finally Make You a Bath Person

Reformation Launched Its Permanent Plus Size Collection Just in Time for Spring

Cute dresses, tops, and skirts await.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy of Reformation

Reformation's style categories have expanded over the past years, going from a sustainable clothing brand that offers just cute dresses and tops to one that also offers jeans, swimsuits, petite-size clothing, and children's clothes. Last year in March, the company even, finally, released a plus size collection with model Ali Tate Cutler in sizes 0 to 22 and XS to 3X. However, the dresses, tops, and two-piece sets were only part of a capsule collection and once sold out, disappeared from the website.

For those who were utterly bummed by this, not to worry, Reformation came back with even better news. Today, the beloved brand announced a permanent size-inclusive collection (!!!). What you can expect from this line: 18 of Reformation’s best-selling styles, including tops, bodysuits, skirts, and dresses (with new things added monthly) starting at $48. The size range is 1X to 3X and 14 to 24. The pieces are currently available to shop on Reformation and will also be on Nordstrom March 29.

Since Ref's extended sizing collection isn't going anywhere, take comfort in the fact you'll have access to crisp white dresses and daisy printed skirts until the end of summer. Below, our favorite pieces to wear for tropical vacations, brunches, and beyond.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
Anthro Now Goes Up to Size 26—Shop the New Pieces
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Scout's Early Years Pilot At Gilwell Park Kate Middleton Wears Casual J. Crew and Chloe Look
image
The 22 Most Memorable Fashion Moments of the '00s
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Easy Beach Outfits to Steal From Celebrities
image Editor Picks: The Best Summer Shoes for 2019
image
Kim Kardashian Wore a Sparkly Bodysuit With Tights
image
The Best Summer Hats to Shop Now
image Away's Jen Rubio Shares Her Work Uniform
image Tweed Jackets Worth the Investment
image The Boldest, Buzziest New Swimwear of 2019
image J.Lo and A.Rod Dropped a Sunglasses Line