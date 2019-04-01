Hanna
Katie Holmes' Striped Ulla Johnson Jumpsuit is the Perfect Start to Your Summer Wardrobe

Vacation outfit inspo at its finest.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • Sharing photos from a quiet country weekend, Katie Holmes has delivered on the spring/summer outfit inspiration with a striped jumpsuit.

  • The contrast stripe cotton seersucker piece comes from designer Ulla Johnson, and is actually wide leg jumpsuit rather than a dress.

  • Holmes surprised fans earlier this week by stepping out with rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx, despite it being widely believed that the pair had recently split.

    You might still be reaching for your warmest coat, and wondering if it’s acceptable to wear three pairs of socks along with your winter pajamas, but sooner or later summer WILL arrive (or so I’ve been told). Thankfully, Katie Holmes, queen of dressing down while still remaining perfectly chic, has delivered on the warmer weather wardrobe inspiration, and it’ll have you dreaming of blue skies and sunny climates as soon as you catch a glimpse.

    Holmes, who recently left fans second guessing her relationship with Jamie Foxx again, headed to a peaceful country retreat on Sunday, during which she shared a cosy photo of herself in knitwear, perusing a cookbook. Aside from whipping up some of her favorite recipes, the 40-year-old actress also found some time to inspire your first spring/summer look of the year. All in a day's work, huh?

    View this post on Instagram

    @ullajohnson

    A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

    Her latest outfit photo featured a dreamy statement piece, covered in stripes of pastel shades and darker navy hues, with cute shoes sleeves and a tie waist. At first glance you might assume it’s a dress, but it’s actually a super fun jumpsuit from designer Ulla Johnson. The cotton seersucker all-in-one features a boat neckline and wide leg shape, and can be worn on or off shoulder for maximum summer vibes.

    The mother-of-one styled her jumpsuit with a pretty straw bag, strappy black heels and a simple pair of sunglasses, and you better believe I’m taking notes to recreate this whole look as soon as the sun reappears. The perfect summer jumpsuit is still available, if you're interested.

    Elan Jumpsuit - Sky
    ullajohnson.com
    $395.00
    Shop It

    While the notoriously private star didn’t give much away about her country weekend (other than her cookbook of choice—Mina Stone’s Cooking For Artists), it’s possible that Holmes could have slipped away with longterm rumored boyfriend Foxx. Daily Mail spotted the couple walking casually down the street in Katie's home of New York just last week, where they visited Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art together.

    View this post on Instagram

    #countryweekend #cooking 💕

    A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Thank you @mastergia for the wine 🍷

    A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

    I can't keep up with these two and their undercover lovin', so it's probably best I admit defeat and just focus on owning this jumpsuit instead tbh.

