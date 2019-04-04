image
Today's Top Stories
1
Patrick Ta Launched a Makeup Line for Glowy Skin
image
2
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
MCX110118_092
3
Alicia Glen: Show Women The Money
image
4
Vote in the March Dadness Elite Eight Now
image
5
How to Express Gratitude Without Feeling Awkward

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Proves Pantsuits Don't Have to Be Boring

Politics, but make it fashion.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Getty Images

Capitol Hill is usually one of the last places anyone would ever look to for fashion inspo, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her wardrobe just might change that. Ocasio-Cortes was spotted on the Hill today with four of the beloved Fab Five from Netflix's Queer Eye, who were there to help AOC push for the Equality Act and watched the passing of the Violence Against Women Act. Per usual, the guys looked great (okay, I see you in that spring-ready pleated skirt, JVN!), but it's AOC's #ootd that really caught my eye.

Here's the look from a different angle.

The politician was dressed a bright fuchsia suit, clearly a fashion-forward choice for someone working in the government. She's obviously not the first politician to rock a pantsuit on the job—Hillary Clinton pretty much invented them—but the bright pink color definitely stands out in a drab sea of black, blue, and gray. Tan suits also make an appearance in the Hill from time to time, but that's only if you're really trying to shake the table.

It's kind of perfect for her. Ocasio-Cortez, like her suit, grabs our attention. She's bold, she's cool, she knows how to make a statement, and she's not bound to norms. Obviously, she would own a pink suit—it's a total power move! I'm sure Queer Eye's resident fashion expert Tan France would agree.

Feeling the fuchsia? Here's how you can channel your inner AOC and make waves at your workplace.

Get AOC's Look

Fully Lined Jacket
Top Shop topshop.com
$95.00
SHOP NOW
Tapered Suit Trousers
Top Shop topshop.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW
UNIQUE21 Double Breasted Blazer
UNIQUE21 us.asos.com
$79.00
SHOP NOW
UNIQUE21 Flared Pants
UNIQUE21 us.asos.com
$56.00
SHOP NOW

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The Hidden Meaning of Sansa's Style Evolution
image
Trade In Your Sandals for These "Dad Sneakers"
image
Wrap Yourself Up in a Cozy Burrito Blanket
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Got Matching Tats
image
Trade In Your Sandals for These "Dad Sneakers"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Hudson Just Launched a Gorgeous Fashion Line
image The Item I Wear to Death: My Marc Jacobs Tote
image
7 Pairs of Non-Boring Work Shoes
image Sophie Turner Steps Out in House Slippers in NYC
image Katie Holmes Promotes New Movie in See-Through Top
image
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
image 5 Ways to Wear Your New Denim Skirt
image
Shop the Shoes We Always Get Compliments On