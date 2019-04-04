Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Proves Pantsuits Don't Have to Be Boring

Capitol Hill is usually one of the last places anyone would ever look to for fashion inspo, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her wardrobe just might change that. Ocasio-Cortes was spotted on the Hill today with four of the beloved Fab Five from Netflix's Queer Eye, who were there to help AOC push for the Equality Act and watched the passing of the Violence Against Women Act. Per usual, the guys looked great (okay, I see you in that spring-ready pleated skirt, JVN!), but it's AOC's #ootd that really caught my eye.



Here's the look from a different angle.

On Capitol Hill we wear pink 😉



TY @jvn, @bobbyberk, @tanfrance & @antoni for visiting + helping us push for the #EqualityAct, & be there to watch Congress pass the Violence Against Women Act & War Powers Resolution to end U.S. involvement in Yemen.



Justice happens together 💜 pic.twitter.com/5Whg5LgwMZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2019

The politician was dressed a bright fuchsia suit, clearly a fashion-forward choice for someone working in the government. She's obviously not the first politician to rock a pantsuit on the job—Hillary Clinton pretty much invented them—but the bright pink color definitely stands out in a drab sea of black, blue, and gray. Tan suits also make an appearance in the Hill from time to time, but that's only if you're really trying to shake the table.

It's kind of perfect for her. Ocasio-Cortez, like her suit, grabs our attention. She's bold, she's cool, she knows how to make a statement, and she's not bound to norms. Obviously, she would own a pink suit—it's a total power move! I'm sure Queer Eye's resident fashion expert Tan France would agree.

Feeling the fuchsia? Here's how you can channel your inner AOC and make waves at your workplace.

