The arrival of spring means a few things, including warmer weather, blossoming flowers, and color. Lots of color. Spring is officially in motion, and as we swap out our wool coats for denim jackets (or, for the lucky ones, no jacket at all), the time to step out with a bold new look is now. Stuart Weitzman's latest collection, the Neon Capsule, is exactly what you need to take your spring style to the next level.

A limited-edition collection, the Neon Capsule puts an edgy fluorescent spin on the brand's classic styles. You can find shoes like the beloved Nudist sandals and the ever-cool SW-612 sneaker in highlighter colors. There's even a colorful handbag, just in case you're not ready to shine that bright below.

So, ready for your glow-up? The collection is now available to shop on Instagram for 24 hours. If you miss this window, however, you can still shop the collection online April 17.

Fans of the newly launched Stuart Weitzman capsule collection include Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Culpo, and Ashley Graham. So, you're in good company when you get your neon on. Plus, celebrities like Blake Lively and Priyanka Chopra are riding the highlighter wave too, rocking everything from a lime green fur coat to highlighter-yellow pantsuits.

