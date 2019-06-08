image
Meghan Markle Wears Third Ring With Her Wedding and Engagements Bands at Trooping the Colour

Is the new band for her son Archie?

image
By Marina Liao
image
Gareth Fuller - PA ImagesGetty Images

Meghan Markle surprised everyone by attending Trooping the Colour with the royal family just one month after she gave birth to little Archie. She was spotted sitting next to Prince Harry, across from Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in high spirits as she smiled and waved at the crowd. When Meghan waved, some eagle-eye fans quickly zoomed in on her hands. As Meghan's Mirror points out, the Duchess of Sussex was wearing not two, but three rings on her finger.

She wore her wedding band, her engagement ring (so gorgeous), and a third glittering "delicate pavé-set band." This last ring raised so many possibilities: Was it a push present? An alternative to the traditional wedding band? Did Harry give it to her? It definitely has to be a tribute to Archibald's arrival, right? Though it might be awhile before we find out exactly what the third ring means, one thing is clear: It's stunningly pretty.

In the past, Meghan has worn multiple rings on her fingers in addition to her engagement ring, but this new one is definitely unique. And it's on her ring finger, giving it a special importance.

Trooping the Colour
Gareth Fuller - PA ImagesGetty Images

Trooping The Colour 2019
Chris JacksonGetty Images

The Duchess of Sussex also wore a Givenchy navy ensemble and a Noel Stewart fascinator. Though, if you love Meg's new ring as much as we do, shop similar options below.

