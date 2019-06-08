Kate Middleton's a pro at dressing for royal events, especially for Trooping the Colour (she's been attending the festivities since 2011!). Today, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived, ready to join the rest of the royal family for their famous balcony appearance while wearing a sunny yellow outfit by Alexander McQueen.

She sat next to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the carriage as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat across from her. While Meghan looked sleek in navy, Kate looked bright and cheery in her sunshine-colored outfit. (According to a correspondent at People, the McQueen ensemble was reportedly a nod to her wedding day as was Meghan's Givenchy look a nod to her's.) Her fascinator, however. was definitely the statement piece in her outfit. The hat slanted sideways and featured a huge bouquet-like floral arrangement.



See Kate's outfit from every angle, below.



It'll be interesting to see if Kate matched her daughter Princess Charlotte, like she did in 2017. The little princess and Prince George will likely be at the event later today as they previously joined the royal family last year.

And, for those who don't know what Trooping the Colour is, it's the Queen's annual birthday celebration. Though Queen E's actual day of birth is April 21, she celebrates that privately, and on June 9 officially celebrates her birthday publicly with none other than a parade. Fancy.

