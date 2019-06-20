MCX070119_012
Anthropologie's Summer Tag Sale Has Arrived—Here's What To Buy

Stylish summer pieces are up to 70 percent off!

Anthropologie's Summer Tag Sale Is Happening Now
Anthropologie

Is it just us, or is there something insanely gratifying about tag sales? After hours sifting through dozens (or hundreds!) of pieces, you walk away with something (or things!) you really love at a fair, affordable price.

Well, Anthropologie's summer tag sale offers that same satisfaction—only you don't have to leave your house.

Right now, the site is offering steep discounts on everything from clothes, to shoes, to cosmetics, to furniture. And it's... Anthropologie. The store makes it insanely easy to add a colorful, bohemian flair to every facet of our lives. And thanks to its new plus size line, the store is chicer and more inclusive than ever before.

But while Anthropologie is undeniably stylish, some of its inventory is a little pricey, which is why this particular sale is even more exciting. While discounts will vary by product, some items are on offer for 70 percent off the original asking price.

The catch? This sale will only continue while supplies last, so start shopping ASAP. Before you browse through all 1,500+ listings, peruse our favorite finds below. (I'm personally eye-ing that Maeve button dress for my upcoming beach vacation).

Brittania Crochet Midi Dress
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$99.95
SHOP IT
Nelson Five-Drawer Dresser
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$699.95
SHOP IT
Louvelle Riva Hair Towel Wrap
Louvelle anthropologie.com
$19.95
SHOP IT
Brianne Cowl Neck Dress
Maeve anthropologie.com
$59.95
SHOP IT
Rattan Welsh Check Bistro Chair
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$149.95
SHOP IT
Collared Button-Front Dress
Maeve anthropologie.com
$130.00
SHOP IT
Minnie Rounded Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$24.95
SHOP IT
Kamryn Throw Blanket
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$89.95
SHOP IT
Anthropologie Arlene Jumpsuit
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$150.00
SHOP IT
Floral Bouquet Headband
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$12.95
SHOP IT
Bauble Bud Vase
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$16.00
SHOP IT
Anthropologie Oahu Dress
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$79.95
SHOP IT

