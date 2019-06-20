Is it just us, or is there something insanely gratifying about tag sales? After hours sifting through dozens (or hundreds!) of pieces, you walk away with something (or things!) you really love at a fair, affordable price.

Well, Anthropologie's summer tag sale offers that same satisfaction—only you don't have to leave your house.

Right now, the site is offering steep discounts on everything from clothes, to shoes, to cosmetics, to furniture. And it's... Anthropologie. The store makes it insanely easy to add a colorful, bohemian flair to every facet of our lives. And thanks to its new plus size line, the store is chicer and more inclusive than ever before.

But while Anthropologie is undeniably stylish, some of its inventory is a little pricey, which is why this particular sale is even more exciting. While discounts will vary by product, some items are on offer for 70 percent off the original asking price.

The catch? This sale will only continue while supplies last, so start shopping ASAP. Before you browse through all 1,500+ listings, peruse our favorite finds below. (I'm personally eye-ing that Maeve button dress for my upcoming beach vacation).



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here