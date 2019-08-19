We've been thinking about it the entire summer: The stylish, swishy silhouette. The buttery silk fabric. The hemline that hits just below the knee. Yes, we're talking about the leopard midi skirt that's been all over your Instagram feed.

As this summer's unofficial It skirt, it feels like every stylish woman has rocked this leopard midi. But for as in-demand as this wardrobe staple is, it can be tricky to find an option that looks great without breaking your budget...or so we thought. A brand called is selling a leopard midi on Amazon for $25. Let that sink in for a second.

Courtesy GO-SAMSARA Silk Skirts Amazon $25.09

Not only will this mid-calf hemline, with its flattering shape, look good on practically everyone, but the leopard print can act as a statement piece or a neutral depending on how you style the skirt, making it incredibly versatile, too. Concerned you'll feel too restricted? Don't worry: Go-Samsara's skirt has an elastic waistband, which means you shouldn't have too much trouble ordering sizes.



While plenty of brands are selling this ultra-trendy piece for nearly $100—sometimes, even more— is a steal. Let's be honest: You've probably spent more than $25 on dinner or an Uber to work. Whether you pair it with a button-down top for the office, a jean jacket during happy hour with your friends, or a silky black cami for date night, one thing's for sure: You don't want to pass on this skirt.

