image
Today's Top Stories
1
Fidji Simo Is the New Face of Facebook
Street Style - Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 - Day 3
2
Myth or Fact?: You Should Freeze Your Jeans
image
3
Get In Your Feels with the Best Love Songs of 2019
image
4
Shampoos That Will Actually Make Your Hair Grow
image
5
The Best National Parks for Every Kind of Vacation

Instagram's Favorite Leopard Midi Skirt Is on Sale for $25

No, that's not a typo.

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

We've been thinking about it the entire summer: The stylish, swishy silhouette. The buttery silk fabric. The hemline that hits just below the knee. Yes, we're talking about the leopard midi skirt that's been all over your Instagram feed.

As this summer's unofficial It skirt, it feels like every stylish woman has rocked this leopard midi. But for as in-demand as this wardrobe staple is, it can be tricky to find an option that looks great without breaking your budget...or so we thought. A brand called Go-Samsara Silk Skirts is selling a leopard midi on Amazon for $25. Let that sink in for a second.

Courtesy
GO-SAMSARA Silk Skirts Amazon
$25.09
SHOP IT

Not only will this mid-calf hemline, with its flattering shape, look good on practically everyone, but the leopard print can act as a statement piece or a neutral depending on how you style the skirt, making it incredibly versatile, too. Concerned you'll feel too restricted? Don't worry: Go-Samsara's skirt has an elastic waistband, which means you shouldn't have too much trouble ordering sizes.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday!✨ So happy to be back in my favorite place doing allllllll the podcast networking🙌🏻 Got here late last night. Spent the morning at #bevhillshotel for breakfast and coconut milk lattes. And pictures, duh. I’ll never get sick of it here. Now we’re off to something I’ve NEVER done- we’re doing the #warnerbrothers studio tour...CENTRAL PERK👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 So many fun things planned for this trip. Business, pleasure, low key, high key, everything. ___ Love getting messages from you guys, it makes me so happy. Between being here and connecting with all of you, I’m really just in such a good place right now.🖤 Be sure to follow my personal account @annameesh for more stories of my trip! XO

A post shared by THE ENOUGH PODCAST🎙 (@theenoughpodcast) on

While plenty of brands are selling this ultra-trendy piece for nearly $100—sometimes, even more—Go-Samsara's option is a steal. Let's be honest: You've probably spent more than $25 on dinner or an Uber to work. Whether you pair it with a button-down top for the office, a jean jacket during happy hour with your friends, or a silky black cami for date night, one thing's for sure: You don't want to pass on this skirt.

Shop more Amazon Fashion sales with Slick Deals.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
Anthropologie Is Having a Major Sale on Dresses
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Anthropologie Is Having a Major Sale on Dresses
image Shop ﻿﻿Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Everyone Is Buying This Fleece at Nordstrom's Sale
image Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Beauty Deals
image Shop Top Shapewear & Bras at Nordstrom's Pre-Sale
image Meghan Markle's Favorite Mother Jeans Are on Sale
image
Shop the Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals
image Shop The Outnet's Biggest Sale of the Summer
image Shop These Amazing 4th of July Sales Right Now
image The Best Pieces From Net-a-Porter's Flash Sale