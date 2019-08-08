Two couples having dinner, (B&W)
Anthropologie's Having a Major Sale on Dresses—Here's What to Buy

Every single dress is 40 percent off!

image
Courtesy

Whether you have a calendar jam-packed with weddings or simply prefer to spend the dog days of summer in light, airy sundresses, one thing's for sure: You can never have too many dresses in your closet. We know you don't need an excuse to add a new frock to your ever-growing collection, but Anthropologie's sale will give you an extra nudge. Right now, the site is offering up to 40 percent off every. single. dress.

We love the breezy, bohemian spirit Anthropologie infuses into its inventory—and its dresses are no exception. From printed frocks that'll receive plenty of compliments at your co-working space to vacation-ready sundresses to formal finds for black-tie galas and weddings, Anthropologie has a dress for everyone. Plus, if you spend more than $100, Anthropologie will automatically throw in free shipping.

To help get you into the shopping spirit, we've rounded up our favorite styles from the sale, below.

Oahu Dress
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$160
$63.96

Bias Slip Dress
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$120
$96

Paige Tolucah Midi Dress
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$209
$146.30

Crosley Buttoned Mini Dress
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$140
$112

Allison Gingham Wrap Dress
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$180
$126

Saiorse Floral Midi Dress
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$280
$224

Kacia Metallic Mini Dress
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$343
$274.40

Lucienne Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$180
$144 


